Local youth honored by electric cooperative

Dec. 13—INDIANAPOLIS — North Decatur seventh-grader Chloe Kramer was recently awarded the Youth Power And Hope Award at the Indiana Electric Cooperative Awards Banquet held in downtown Indianapolis.

The Youth Power and Hope Awards honor middle school students who are active leaders in their community. Recipients exemplify how all of us can make a positive difference in our communities no matter how old we are.

Kramer was one of four statewide recipients. She is the daughter of Pat and Melissa Kramer of Greensburg. She is very active in 4-H, sports, FFA and her community.

In addition to the award, she received a check for $500 to further help with her community involvement. She will be featured in the January issue of Indiana Connection electric consumer magazine. — Information provided