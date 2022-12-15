Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$794k in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited's (ASX:LPE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Locality Planning Energy Holdings

The insider Simons Brooklyn made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$185k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.10 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.053. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Locality Planning Energy Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.063 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Locality Planning Energy Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Locality Planning Energy Holdings. We can see that insider Stanislav Kolenc paid AU$88k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Locality Planning Energy Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 30% of Locality Planning Energy Holdings shares, worth about AU$2.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Locality Planning Energy Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Locality Planning Energy Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Locality Planning Energy Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 4 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

