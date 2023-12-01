Locals call for continued Gaza ceasefire

Nov. 30—GOSHEN — Elkhart County residents are asking their community to join them at the Elkhart County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Goshen at 2 p.m. Saturday for "Ceasefire Now Rally," for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine.

"As horrific as the attack by Hamas was on Israelis on Oct. 7, slaughtering thousands of children, women and men in Gaza is a war crime and does not make Israel or any of us any safer," a press release from the organizing group said. "The wholesale destruction of Gaza goes far beyond Israel's need to defend itself. Justifications such as 'Israel has the right to defend itself,' and, 'civilians are being used as human shields,' are excuses for killing and the removal of Palestinians and Israel's domination of Palestine land. Justice and peace for the people of Palestine will increase peace and security in Israel and around the world."

The release also stated that there will be songs and education presented, with hopes that Elkhart County residents will join their voices to others who have already called out for permanent ceasefire and aid for people living in Gaza.

Contact nicoleocbauman@gmail.com for more information.