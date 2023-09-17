Locals concerned over increased bear sightings in Sierra Madre

An increase in bear sightings and break-ins throughout Sierra Madre has some residents on edge, with at least one community event recently canceled over concerns. Officials said there have been over 30 calls reporting bears in the past month alone. Residents met with city officials and California wildlife experts on Saturday at the Sierra Madre Public Library to discuss ways to approach the potential dangers. Recent sightings in the area include bears spotted in backyard swimming pools, exploring front porches and breaking into homes to enjoy a snack in the kitchen. As bear sightings and encounters become more frequent in Southern California, wildlife officials are focusing on ways residents and animals can coexist peacefully. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on September 16, 2023.

