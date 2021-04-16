Locals divided on what should happen to cop who killed Floyd

Apr. 16—With former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on trial for killing George Floyd, the incident that sparked outrage, protests, demonstrations and riots last year has reentered the national spotlight.

Chauvin is facing multiple charges after a video of him kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes outside of a shop in Minneapolis spread across the internet like wildfire in May 2020. The prosecution and defense teams are expected to give closing arguments Monday, April 19, as to whether Chauvin should be convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, or second-degree manslaughter.

What started as a local protest in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area rapidly spread across the country and globe. Protests and demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were held in more than 2,000 cities in the U.S. and over 60 countries. In some instances, the mass gatherings led to property damage and injuries.

The events eventually trickled down to Tahlequah, where a Black Lives Matter rally was held. Also, for several months, a group of locals began visiting Norris Park every day to "kneel at noon," while they held "Black Lives Matter" signs, as a way of showing support for the movement.

"[Floyd's] death was the straw that broke the camel's back, I suppose," said Cathy Cott, one of the regular demonstrators. "I wanted to quietly, but consistently, draw attention to the racism in our country and the perils BIPOC citizens face to just get through each day."

Historically, police officers accused of misconduct rarely face legal consequences. Now that Chauvin is in the spotlight, protesters are hoping it's not the same old story.

"As I've been following it, I find it would be hard to not find him guilty of something," said Dr. John Yeutter, a Northeastern State University professor emeritus who led the daily protests. "The prosecutors have given the jury a bunch of options. So whether they go with the lowest or the highest is still up in the air, and you never know what a jury is going to do. I would hope they don't just go for manslaughter, but they do recognize there was some kind of intent in his actions."

Story continues

Others are not so sure Floyd's family will receive the justice they believe they deserve. Stanley Swain, another local protestor from last summer, hopes Chauvin receives a life sentence, but expects him to be policing in another city or county when it all blows over.

"I figured he would just get a slap on the wrist, if that," said Swain.

It's unclear when the jury will reach a verdict. The panel is expected to begin deliberations Monday, at which time the judge will instruct them on the law. Some pundits believe the case could result in a hung jury, while other think it's an open-and-shut case. If Chauvin is found not guilty, or the trial results in little jail time, many Americans expect it will lead to more protests and riots.

If that happens, Cott thinks the U.S. will see riots, although she does not condone such behavior.

"Protests, yes. Riots, no," she said. "I'm a firm believer in protesting injustice. Rioting is counterproductive. The anger and fear is completely righteous, though."

Those who protested believe changes need to occur to prevent further incidents in which a member of the public is killed by the police. Some cities have passed measures to defund their police force. Many people have advocated for more non-law enforcement organizations to respond to emergency calls. Others have called for stricter laws governing the use of force.

"Treat them like the general public when they break the law," said Swain.

While more than a decade old, data from 2006 to 2010 that was reviewed by USA Today in 2020 suggests most police officers do not live in the cities where they patrol.

"You would think members of the police would be part of the community," said Yeutter. "I think that creates a problem, when the police [force] is not part of the community and doesn't reflect the community."

Although many locals and U.S. citizens believe Chauvin should be punished to the full extent of the law, not everyone agrees, as evidenced by a recent Facebook Saturday Forum, in which the Daily Press asked readers for their thoughts.

"Derek and the police officers should not go to jail. I don't think they intentionally killed the man," wrote Sandy Bales. "It looks like all three cops stood together with Derek and I don't think Derek knew the man was dying."

Local businessman Travis Wyman suggested Floyd should have obeyed the law.

"I suggest not doing illegal activities, not being hyped up on crazy drugs, not refusing multiple times to get into a cop car for said violations, not freaking out with the cops, etc.," he wrote. "Floyd's heart couldn't take it. [He] was obviously on drugs by watching him, then later confirmed."

David Watts, another local businessman, said if he ever saw a cop who had a man in that position, he would be going to jail, too — for intervening.

"I wouldn't have before this, but I'm intervening for sure now," he said. "One of the other cops knew it was wrong and didn't do enough to stop it, because of rank and stuff. I hope more cops see what happened here and choose to intervene if it happens in front of them."

Sharon Mullins has a list of initiatives she thinks could benefit policing, including requiring law enforcement officers to attend at least two years of college; take a psychological evaluation; work in retail for six months as well as in classroom; travel with firemen because "they handle emotional people without killing or arresting them"; and become closer to the community they are sworn to protect.

"They need to have the cops have meetings once a month at each section of town where that part of the area gets to know them and they get to know the people," Mullins wrote. "No more shadow vehicles. All law enforcement vehicles should be neon color so you know who they are. If the cops or deputies want us to respect them, then respect us. If they get more than three reports on them fine them and go 30 days without pay so they might learn a lesson."