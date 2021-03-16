Locals fall victim to nationwide rash of catalytic converters thefts

Stacey Shepard, The Bakersfield Californian
·4 min read

Mar. 15—By late morning Monday, Steve McGlothin already had three vehicles in his muffler shop on Garces Circle for catalytic converter issues.

Ali Abdul's old but beloved red Toyota pickup truck was recently stolen. He got it back but soon learned the catalytic converter had been sawed off from the vehicle's underbelly.

Michelle and Garey Placenzia got a deal on a Toyota SUV they bought from an estate sale, which, they were told, had been sitting for two years and didn't start. After replacing the battery, they realized there was another problem. The catalytic converter was gone.

And a third customer had dropped off a car to have McGlothin weld a piece of rebar to the catalytic converter as a way to prevent what happened to the previous two customers.

Theft of catalytic converters is not entirely new but has soared in the past year, according to local authorities. It can take just minutes for a thief to saw through the metal attaching it to the vehicle. The device can then be sold for resale or to a scrap metal recycler, where they fetch high prices thanks to a recent spike in the value of the precious metals contained inside.

"I wouldn't be surprised if people who never stole them in their life are out stealing to make a quick buck. People will do anything to save their families," said McGlothin, who has noticed a stark uptick in business related to the thefts during the pandemic.

Starting at $60, he will weld a piece of rebar to the converter as a deterrent. The more time it takes to cut through the metal, McGlothin said, the less appealing that particular vehicle is to a criminal.

About 700 incidents of catalytic converter theft have been filed with the Bakersfield Police Department since Sept. 1, according to Sgt. Robert Pair. That's a significant jump from previous years.

"When there's a market for something that is expensive, of course criminal elements will prey on that," Pair said. "There's certain groups that are extremely proficient at this so the theft can happen in seconds."

Authorities say there is not part of Bakersfield or Kern County more prone to the theft than others — it's happening everywhere. Reports from other newspapers indicate it is a crime wave happening nationwide.

The crime can leave vehicle owners in a bind. Replacing a catalytic converter can cost anywhere from $500 to $3,000 or more. That may mean a vehicle owner opts to operate their vehicle without one, which is illegal, as a result, Pair said.

The police department is looking into holding an event where a vehicle identification number is etched onto the converter so it can be traced in the event it's stolen and resold. Some vehicle owners are also taking steps to make it harder to remove the device, such as having rebar welded to it or a metal guard installed over it.

Business owners have also become targets, with entire fleets of vehicles being hit overnight, said Detective Dustin Contreras with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Trucks and large vehicles, which sit higher off the ground and can have two ore more catalytic converters, are especially prone to theft, Contreras said. Hybrid vehicles are also targeted because their catalytic converters contain a greater quantity of the sought-after metals.

Because it can happen so quickly, "it's hard to catch thieves in the act," Contreras said.

Catalytic converters filter nitrous oxides from gas and diesel engines, pollutants that contribute to air pollution like smog. They contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium.

According to Mining.com, an online trade publication covering the global metals and mining industry, tighter tailpipe emissions throughout the world have coincided with a dip in the supply of rhodium, sending the value of the metal soaring. Rhodium was $5,500 an ounce one year ago compared to $29,200 an ounce on March 2. By contrast, the price of gold hovers around $2,000 an ounce.

The nature of the crime makes it difficult to stop, Pair said. But thieves have been apprehended in some cases. He said good old-fashioned vigilance was key and urged people to contact police immediately if they see suspicious activity. A watchful resident recently tipped off police to a theft in progress and BPD successfully arrested the suspect.

"That arrest is entirely due to a concerned neighbor seeing that activity," Pair said.

Recommended Stories

  • Grammys 2021: Beyoncé makes history with most wins, Billie Eilish wins second record of the year

    Billie Eilish won her second record of the year, Megan Thee Stallion is best new artist while Taylor Swift and Beyoncé made history at Grammy Awards.

  • A top-rated soundbar on sale for just $130? Grab it while you can!

    This streamlined speaker gets rave reviews—and it's an absolute steal.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • 5 Grammys that went to the wrong people in 2021, and who should've won instead

    Major awards like record of the year and best pop duo/group performance were bungled on Sunday, despite a surprisingly well-received ceremony.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Meghan Markle said in 2015 that she bought a $5,800 Cartier watch to pass down to her future daughter

    In a 2015 interview with Hello!, Meghan Markle said she bought a Cartier watch and had it engraved in the hopes of gifting it to her daughter one day.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'

    The Vatican declared Monday that the Catholic Church won't bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.

  • ‘You can afford to pay them more’: Bernie Sanders calls out Jeff Bezos for blocking Amazon workers union drive

    World’s wealthiest man rejects senator’s request to appear at committee hearing on income inequality

  • Geraldo Rivera: Gov. Cuomo believes multiple scandals will pass

    FOX News correspondent-at-large discusses the governor's political future on 'The Story'

  • Breonna Taylor and hundreds of Black women have died at the hands of police. The movement to say their names is growing.

    Activist-scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw wants you to remember that Black men aren't the only ones who lose their lives to police violence.

  • Automakers embrace electric vehicles. But what about buyers?

    The world’s major automakers have made something abundantly clear: They believe electric vehicles will dominate their industry in the years ahead. When Bock recently replaced his family's 2013 Honda Pilot SUV, he considered — and then dismissed — the idea of buying an electric vehicle. “I would consider it if the prices would come down,” Bock said, though leaving open the possibility of buying an electric vehicle next time.

  • 12 actors who got their big break on 'The Walking Dead'

    "TWD" actors including Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira, and Michael Rooker have starred in Oscar-nominated and Marvel movies.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is the movie fans deserved to see back in 2017

    Snyder's vision of the DC group is the superior version of the film, filled with many never-before-seen moments and a new villain.

  • America's Cup helmsmen explain extraordinary 8th race

    Helmsmen Peter Burling and James Spithill have done their best to explain the inexplicable; the bizarre eighth race of the 36th America’s Cup Match in which Team New Zealand came from more than four minutes behind to beat Italy's Luna Rossa and take a 5-3 lead in the series. Team New Zealand demonstrated a clear boat speed advantage Monday to achieve the first pass of the Match in the seventh race, overtaking after losing the start to win by 58 seconds. First Team New Zealand dropped off its foils after gybing in Luna Rossa’s wind shadow and the Italian team sailed away to a massive advantage.

  • The Talk: Sharon Osbourne's show off air after row over Piers Morgan

    The Talk is suspended after a row between Sharon Osbourne and one of her co-hosts about Piers Morgan.

  • Russian FM discusses Middle Eastern affairs with Hezbollah

    Russia’s foreign minister discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East on Monday with a delegation from the militant Hezbollah group, which paid a rare visit to Moscow. The visit by the four-member Hezbollah delegation comes as Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and stuck in political stalemate over the formation of a new Cabinet. Russia and Iran-backed Hezbollah joined Syria’s conflict fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces and helped tip the balance of power in his favor.