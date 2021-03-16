Locals fall victim to nationwide rash of catalytic converter thefts

Stacey Shepard, The Bakersfield Californian
·4 min read

Mar. 16—By late morning Monday, Steve McGlothin already had three vehicles in his muffler shop on Garces Circle for catalytic converter issues.

Ali Abdul's old but beloved red Toyota pickup truck was recently stolen. He got it back but soon learned the catalytic converter had been sawed off from the vehicle's underbelly.

Michelle and Garey Placenzia got a deal on a Toyota SUV they bought from an estate sale, which, they were told, had been sitting for two years and didn't start. After replacing the battery, they realized there was another problem. The catalytic converter was gone.

And a third customer had dropped off a car to have McGlothin weld a piece of rebar to the catalytic converter as a way to prevent what happened to the previous two customers.

Theft of catalytic converters is not entirely new but has soared in the past year, according to local authorities. It can take just minutes for a thief to saw through the metal attaching it to the vehicle. The device can then be sold for resale or to a scrap metal recycler, where they fetch high prices thanks to a recent spike in the value of the precious metals contained inside.

"I wouldn't be surprised if people who never stole them in their life are out stealing to make a quick buck. People will do anything to save their families," said McGlothin, who has noticed a stark uptick in business related to the thefts during the pandemic.

Starting at $60, he will weld a piece of rebar to the converter as a deterrent. The more time it takes to cut through the metal, McGlothin said, the less appealing that particular vehicle is to a criminal.

About 700 incidents of catalytic converter theft have been filed with the Bakersfield Police Department since Sept. 1, according to Sgt. Robert Pair. That's a significant jump from previous years.

"When there's a market for something that is expensive, of course criminal elements will prey on that," Pair said. "There's certain groups that are extremely proficient at this so the theft can happen in seconds."

Authorities say there is not part of Bakersfield or Kern County more prone to the theft than others — it's happening everywhere. Reports from other newspapers indicate it is a crime wave happening nationwide.

The crime can leave vehicle owners in a bind. Replacing a catalytic converter can cost anywhere from $500 to $3,000 or more. That may mean a vehicle owner opts to operate their vehicle without one, which is illegal, as a result, Pair said.

The police department is looking into holding an event where a vehicle identification number is etched onto the converter so it can be traced in the event it's stolen and resold. Some vehicle owners are also taking steps to make it harder to remove the device, such as having rebar welded to it or a metal guard installed over it.

Business owners have also become targets, with entire fleets of vehicles being hit overnight, said Detective Dustin Contreras with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Trucks and large vehicles, which sit higher off the ground and can have two ore more catalytic converters, are especially prone to theft, Contreras said. Hybrid vehicles are also targeted because their catalytic converters contain a greater quantity of the sought-after metals.

Because it can happen so quickly, "it's hard to catch thieves in the act," Contreras said.

Catalytic converters filter nitrous oxides from gas and diesel engines, pollutants that contribute to air pollution like smog. They contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium.

According to Mining.com, an online trade publication covering the global metals and mining industry, tighter tailpipe emissions throughout the world have coincided with a dip in the supply of rhodium, sending the value of the metal soaring. Rhodium was $5,500 an ounce one year ago compared to $29,200 an ounce on March 2. By contrast, the price of gold hovers around $2,000 an ounce.

The nature of the crime makes it difficult to stop, Pair said. But thieves have been apprehended in some cases. He said good old-fashioned vigilance was key and urged people to contact police immediately if they see suspicious activity. A watchful resident recently tipped off police to a theft in progress and BPD successfully arrested the suspect.

"That arrest is entirely due to a concerned neighbor seeing that activity," Pair said.

Recommended Stories

  • A look inside the case to take down a massive college cheating scheme

    The criminal case against dozens of parents exposed how the wealthy and connected were paying to get their children into elite universities.

  • Premier League top-four race: Who has the best run-in? Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea or Leicester?

    West Ham, Tottenham, Everton and Aston Villa are also in the race for a Champions League spot

  • Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog

    Could the French bulldog become America's favorite purebred pooch? After riding a rocket ship to popularity over the last quarter-century, Frenchies came in second only to Labrador retrievers — the leaders for 30 straight years — in the American Kennel Club's latest rankings, set to be released Wednesday. Stocky and smush-faced, French bulldogs have their charms — at least in fans' eyes — but also their limitations.

  • Most Cubans Americans do not support normalizing relations with the island, new poll shows

    As the Biden administration reviews Cuba policy, a new Florida poll finds that a majority of Cuban American voters do not support a return to Obama-era engagement with the communist island.

  • Biden admin can’t admit ‘they planned’ this immigration crisis: Tom Homan

    The former acting ICE director slams the Biden administration for blaming Trump over immigration problems.

  • Prince Philip Back Home With the Queen After Heart Surgery

    Jeff Spicer / Getty ImagesPrince Philip, 99, went home today after spending 28 nights in hospital and undergoing heart surgery.He looked frail and initial reports that he walked out of the hospital unaided were later said to be inaccurate; he was in fact taken to a waiting car in wheelchair.Duke of Edinburgh left the #EdwardVIIHhospital today four weeks after being initially admitted for an infection - it's understood he walked to the car pic.twitter.com/Y2HrS4M5CP— Dickie Arbiter 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) March 16, 2021 Philip, who is due to turn 100 in June, was initially admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone on February 16, after complaining of feeling unwell. Two weeks later he was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance where he underwent heart surgery. Details of the procedure he had have not been revealed by the palace, however it is believed to relate to stents he had fitted after a heart attack at Christmas 2011. After the operation, he returned to King Edward VII’s Hospital to convalesce.Prince Philip’s spell in hospital has coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in modern royal history as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plunged the monarchy into a crisis by accusing an unnamed member of the family of racism. They subsequently made clear it was not the queen or Philip that expressed “concerns” about their children’s likely skin color. Harry and Meghan resisted pressure to postpone their interview with Oprah Winfrey due to Philip’s health.Today, despite police seeking to block access to the hospital and views of the prince, he was photographed looking gaunt as he was driven away from the hospital. He headed to Windsor Castle, arriving there mid-morning to reunite with his wife of 73 years, who has been continuing a full program of royal engagements in his absence.Buckingham Palace later issued a statement saying: “His Royal Highness (the Duke of Edinburgh) wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Poll: 50 percent of unvaccinated Trump voters say they will 'never' get inoculated for COVID. How Biden hopes to change their minds

    Last week, all the living former U.S. presidents, Democratic and Republican, joined together for an ad campaign touting the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines — except Donald Trump.

  • Did the Trump White House Create a Batshit Report on Dominion Voting?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/ Photos via Getty/APIt was billed as an “an explosive report” on the “foreign ties” of election technology company Dominion Voting Systems that Donald Trump’s legal team was sending to state legislators to give them “a rundown” of supposed voter fraud in the 2020 election. But despite the Trump team’s apparent eagerness to tout the report and its claims in December 2020, three months later nobody seems to want to cop to authoring it.Katherine Friess, the Trump legal team volunteer whose name is on the cover page of the report, titled “Dominion Voting Systems Overview 12/2/20,” and in metadata embedded in the document, says she had nothing to do with it. Friess and Bernie Kerik, a former New York City police chief under former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a volunteer with the Trump legal team, say the report was sent to the legal team by a then-White House aide to former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro. The former senior Trump official refused multiple opportunities to comment on the record for this story.The difficulty in identifying an author for a report which Trump’s team once seemed happy to brag about underscores the extent to which the looming threat of lawsuits by Dominion Voting Systems has cast a pall over veterans of the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers for Dominion have filed $1.3 billion lawsuits against Trump personal lawyer Giuliani, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and pillow magnate Mike Lindell for their alleged defamation of the company’s voting software, with more suits reportedly on the way.Senior Trump campaign officials including the former president and legal team chief Giuliani publicly aired since debunked conspiracy theories about Dominion, from nonexistent ties to Venezuela to fake “deleted” votes. But Friess and Kerik’s claims that a Trump administration aide shared the report with the campaign’s legal team suggests the White House was even more involved in the effort to raise questions about Dominion’s products.The Dominion report first surfaced publicly in early December in an article on the Gateway Pundit, a pro-Trump conspiracy site. The story claimed that the Trump campaign was using the document to brief state legislators on their claims of voter fraud. The report describes itself “an overview” of Dominion Voting Systems’ “history, executives, vote manipulation ability and design” and “foreign ties,” and repeats a number of claims that have since been discredited, including that Dominion has ties to “several state-run Venezuelan software and telecommunications companies” and that the company’s products use software from another election technology firm, Smartmatic.Here’s How Hugo Chavez, Dead Since 2013, Became Responsible for Trump’s Election LossFriess’ name appears on the cover page and metadata embedded in a PDF uploaded to Archive.org linked to by The Gateway Pundit. In an email to The Daily Beast, Friess insisted that she had nothing to do with the report and didn’t know how her name came to be on the document.“I did not have anything whatsoever to do with the research, writing or production of the Dominion report. I have no idea how my name came to be on a cover page for it, who did that, or why,” Friess told The Daily Beast, claiming that the report was “disseminated” by a member of Navarro’s team.Kerik, who was pardoned by Trump for a host of felony charges and later aided the Trump legal team in its crusade to nullify President Joe Biden’s victory, said Friess wasn’t involved with the production of the Dominion report. “It was actually sent to the mayor’s legal team by [a person with] Peter Navarro’s office [on] 11/29, however, I’m not sure [Peter] saw it before we received it.”Kerik continued, “It is my belief that Navarro did not see it, and I don’t believe he authored it. However, it was sent to me and the legal team via a then-White House aide who worked for Peter.”In a phone call Monday, Kerik read The Daily Beast the email that the “then-White House aide” sent on Nov. 29, but he declined to name who sent it. The Daily Beast has since confirmed that the sender was indeed an official who worked in the Trump White House.Kerik worked alongside Giuliani on the Trump legal team collecting affidavits alleging irregularities in the 2020 election and “liaising with people who wanted to discuss the issue with the president or mayor,” he said. Kerik added that Friess “had never met Giuliani or the president prior to coming in and volunteering to assist in the legal effort. I was the one who introduced her to the mayor. I was in the White House with her the first time she met [Trump], and that was a meeting with Giuliani and [others].”Navarro, a staunch Trump loyalist, also authored three documents, collectively dubbed “The Navarro Report” (“The Immaculate Deception,” “The Art of the Steal,” and “Yes, President Trump Won’), which erroneously alleged widespread voter fraud and irregularities that tipped the election from Trump to Biden.Friess made news recently when her name surfaced as part of a visit by a Giuliani-linked forensic team that traveled to Antrim County, Michigan, in November to copy voter data in connection with a local lawsuit against county officials. The Record Eagle reported that Friess “bragged” about having recently dined with Trump and Rudy Giuliani to local officials, but Friess says she’s never had dinner with Trump and “certainly” has “never claimed to have done so.”Friess says she joined the Trump legal team as “a volunteer attorney, to ensure election integrity, like hundreds of other volunteer attorneys across the country.”According to Kerik, she “assisted in the preparation of legal documents, interviews, and reviewed affidavits; and coordinated travel, legislative hearings and meetings, as directed by the mayor or myself.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • An Asian-American chef's restaurant in Texas was vandalized with racist graffiti after he criticized the state's decision to lift its mask mandate

    Racist graffiti appeared outside San Antonio's Noodle Tree on Sunday after the shop's owner said he planned to still require masks in his restaurant.

  • Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated?

    More than 30 million people in India have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Meghan Markle said in 2015 that she bought a $5,800 Cartier watch to pass down to her future daughter

    In a 2015 interview with Hello!, Meghan Markle said she bought a Cartier watch and had it engraved in the hopes of gifting it to her daughter one day.

  • 'Pit bull' Spithill mellow with America's Cup poised

    The years must have mellowed Jimmy Spithill. The usually feisty Australian sailor, master of the psychological ploy and the trash-talking style Aussies refer to as “sledging,” was a model of sportsmanship and diplomacy Tuesday after the ninth race of the America’s Cup match in Auckland. Defender Team New Zealand came from behind to win the race and take a 6-3 lead in the first-to-seven-win series, needing to win only one race Wednesday to dismiss the challenge of Italy’s Luna Rossa and retain the oldest trophy in sports.

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'

    Influential figure Kim Yo-jong accuses Washington of trying to "spread the smell of gunpowder".

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Body

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian nations are cracking down on dual citizenship, with China encouraging people to report citizens who secretly hold 2 passports

    Some Asian nations are cracking down on dual citizenship. The Chinese, for instance, are encouraged to report people who secretly hold two passports.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • 'The Talk' cohost Elaine Welteroth's complaint about the show's 'racially insensitive and hostile' set kicked off Sharon Osbourne's internal investigation, source says

    A source told Page Six that "The Talk" is in "full self-destruct mode" after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's exchange about racism.

  • Automakers embrace electric vehicles. But what about buyers?

    The world’s major automakers have made something abundantly clear: They believe electric vehicles will dominate their industry in the years ahead. When Bock recently replaced his family's 2013 Honda Pilot SUV, he considered — and then dismissed — the idea of buying an electric vehicle. “I would consider it if the prices would come down,” Bock said, though leaving open the possibility of buying an electric vehicle next time.