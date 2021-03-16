Locals fall victim to nationwide rash of catalytic converter thefts

Mar. 16—By late morning Monday, Steve McGlothin already had three vehicles in his muffler shop on Garces Circle for catalytic converter issues.

Ali Abdul's old but beloved red Toyota pickup truck was recently stolen. He got it back but soon learned the catalytic converter had been sawed off from the vehicle's underbelly.

Michelle and Garey Placenzia got a deal on a Toyota SUV they bought from an estate sale, which, they were told, had been sitting for two years and didn't start. After replacing the battery, they realized there was another problem. The catalytic converter was gone.

And a third customer had dropped off a car to have McGlothin weld a piece of rebar to the catalytic converter as a way to prevent what happened to the previous two customers.

Theft of catalytic converters is not entirely new but has soared in the past year, according to local authorities. It can take just minutes for a thief to saw through the metal attaching it to the vehicle. The device can then be sold for resale or to a scrap metal recycler, where they fetch high prices thanks to a recent spike in the value of the precious metals contained inside.

"I wouldn't be surprised if people who never stole them in their life are out stealing to make a quick buck. People will do anything to save their families," said McGlothin, who has noticed a stark uptick in business related to the thefts during the pandemic.

Starting at $60, he will weld a piece of rebar to the converter as a deterrent. The more time it takes to cut through the metal, McGlothin said, the less appealing that particular vehicle is to a criminal.

About 700 incidents of catalytic converter theft have been filed with the Bakersfield Police Department since Sept. 1, according to Sgt. Robert Pair. That's a significant jump from previous years.

"When there's a market for something that is expensive, of course criminal elements will prey on that," Pair said. "There's certain groups that are extremely proficient at this so the theft can happen in seconds."

Authorities say there is not part of Bakersfield or Kern County more prone to the theft than others — it's happening everywhere. Reports from other newspapers indicate it is a crime wave happening nationwide.

The crime can leave vehicle owners in a bind. Replacing a catalytic converter can cost anywhere from $500 to $3,000 or more. That may mean a vehicle owner opts to operate their vehicle without one, which is illegal, as a result, Pair said.

The police department is looking into holding an event where a vehicle identification number is etched onto the converter so it can be traced in the event it's stolen and resold. Some vehicle owners are also taking steps to make it harder to remove the device, such as having rebar welded to it or a metal guard installed over it.

Business owners have also become targets, with entire fleets of vehicles being hit overnight, said Detective Dustin Contreras with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Trucks and large vehicles, which sit higher off the ground and can have two ore more catalytic converters, are especially prone to theft, Contreras said. Hybrid vehicles are also targeted because their catalytic converters contain a greater quantity of the sought-after metals.

Because it can happen so quickly, "it's hard to catch thieves in the act," Contreras said.

Catalytic converters filter nitrous oxides from gas and diesel engines, pollutants that contribute to air pollution like smog. They contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium.

According to Mining.com, an online trade publication covering the global metals and mining industry, tighter tailpipe emissions throughout the world have coincided with a dip in the supply of rhodium, sending the value of the metal soaring. Rhodium was $5,500 an ounce one year ago compared to $29,200 an ounce on March 2. By contrast, the price of gold hovers around $2,000 an ounce.

The nature of the crime makes it difficult to stop, Pair said. But thieves have been apprehended in some cases. He said good old-fashioned vigilance was key and urged people to contact police immediately if they see suspicious activity. A watchful resident recently tipped off police to a theft in progress and BPD successfully arrested the suspect.

"That arrest is entirely due to a concerned neighbor seeing that activity," Pair said.