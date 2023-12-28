Locals gather in Palm Bay to mark Kwanzaa community celebration

More than 120 people from across the Space Coast attended a community gathering on the first night of Kwanzaa, celebrating culture through ceremony, reflections, dance and music.

Tuesday's event, sponsored by the Nguzo Saba Collective, was held at JamRock Grill and Restaurant in Palm Bay.

"We had a great turnout and it keeps getting bigger each year," said co-organizer Earl Simmons of the 12th annual Kwanzaa gathering.

Attendees at the 12th Annual Kwanzaa Community Celebration in Palm Bay were treated to cultural dances and African drumming.

The free event featured dancing by Dallas Clark, Poetry by San Alexander, the MC, reflections from community leaders and others. Community advocate Marcus Smith delivered the keynote address, while dozens of youth werem provided free books by the Little Black Book Drive.

Kwanzaa — Swahili for 'first fruits' — is a seven-day holiday created in 1966 by activist Maulana Karenga. It is designed to highlight seven universal principles in the African diaspora, including community, cooperative economics and creativity.

More: Space Coast Kwanzaa celebration casts light on history, culture

The holiday, which grew out of the civil rights movement of the mid-'60s, incorporated other elements found in ancient African cultures, including libation ceremonies, dancing and community discussions.

It is also one of several annual calendar observances tied to Black history or culture in the U.S., including Emancipation Day on Jan. 1, Black History Month in February and Juneteenth on June. 19. Haitian Independence Day is also celebrated on Jan. 1.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Kwanzaa celebrations kick off with music and reflection in Palm Bay