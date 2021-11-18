Locals indicted on assault, other charges

Grayson County Grand Jury room

A number of Grayson County folks will walk into the holiday season with criminal indictments hanging over their heads.

Indictments are formal charges and are not considered as evidence of guilt.

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office released a list of people were were indicted this week on Wednesday.

The following people were on that list:

Geronimo Santibanez, 54, of Van Alstyne — aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child sexual contact;

Chazdon Fydel Anderson, 40, o f Sherman — sexual assault (rape);

James Alexander Stuart, 58, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

William Hailey Ramsey, 49, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

James Dylan Snyder, 26, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and continuous violence against the family;

Eliezar Rodriguez, 30, of Sherman — assault of a pregnant person;

Collin Ross Murphy, 34, of Van Alstyne — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon cause serious bodily injury and aggravated assault bodily injury with previous conviction;

Damian Cass Miller, 42, of Bells — burglary of a habitation intend other felony, attempt to commit arson intend damage and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Nancy Gabriela Ruiz, 36, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Eddy Valdez Garcia, 26, of Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Andrew Michael Goble, 26, of Anna — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stephanie Kay Trammell, 36 of Allen — two counts of DWI with a child under 15 in the car;

Eric Brett Golden, 34 of Whitesboro — two counts of assault family member impede breath, one count of injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle or watercraft;

Thomas Dee Vinson, 36, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Scottie Joe Worthington, 39, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jallana Marie Stone, 43, of Colbert Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Carl David Griffin, 61, of Wan Alstyne — theft of property, five counts of misappropriation of trust fun more than $500 and one count of misappropriation of fiduciary or financial property;

Marlon Mikael Wilson, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth), tamper with or fabricate evidence with intent to impair;

Austin Claudjshawn Jackson, 32, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and evading arrest;

Laci Michele Haggard,32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Clyde William Leinneweber, 46, of Pottsboro — injury to a child or elderly or disable person criminal negligence;

Kellie Lynn Dominy, 50, of Pottsboro — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person criminal negligence;

Dustin Charles Schultz, 31, of Sherman — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information;

Nelson Ramos, 18, of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Colleen Susan Carroll, 63, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and fraudulent use of identification;

James Keith Underwood, 47, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Alisdair Liam Lowder, 22, of Denison — assault family member impede breathing or circulation;

Jarvis Earl Mayberry, 40, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth( and two counts of evading arrest with a previous conviction;

Latasha Kay Jackson, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);

Patricia Crumby Steward, 58, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Andre Michael Martin, 39, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Matthew Paull Goodman, 36, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

John William Deweese Jr, 56, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Oscar Romero Jr., 47, of Sherman — kidnapping, continuous violence against the family and obstruction or retaliation;

Daniel Lee Gee, 60, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Camilla Letrice Branch, 54, of McKinney — theft of property;

Nathan Scott Monk, 52, of Bonham — assault of a family, household member with previous conviction;

Marcus Dwain McDavid, 17, of Anna — possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam or lorazepam, credit card abuse and burglary of a habitation;

Michael Vincent Taylor, 30, of Melissa — theft of property with previous convictions;

Kevin Dewayne Ramsey, 49, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Michael Julian Owen, 29, of Sherman — DWI 3rd or more;

Corey Dietrich Powell, 45, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (phencyclidine) and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Dedrick Djuan Polk, 49, of Sherman — theft of property with two or more previous convictions;

Grady Gilliard, 48, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and prohibited substance in a correctional facility (meth);

Eric Scott Hudgens, 60, of Allen — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Christopher Dunbar Hayes, 31, of Grand Prairie — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Joel Kelly, 41, of Sherman — evading arrest with a vehicle;

Anthony Dale Luttrull, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Rebekah Rae Rockymountain, 33, of Sherman —unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Scott Christopher McGhee, 49, of Brenham — theft of property with two or more previous convictions.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Grayson County residents, others indicted on assault, other charges