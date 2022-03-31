Locals indicted for crimes against people

Grayson County grand jurors indicted a number of people on child abuse and other charges this week.

Grayson County grand jurors returned indictments against a number of local people this week for crimes against other persons.

Indictments are formal charges and are not considered as evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted on charges related to some sort of harm to another person:

Koby Ryan Rhoden, 24, of Denison — two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, and one count of employ, induce or authorize the sexual performance of a child.

Robert Brent Steedman Jr., 24, of Howe —aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Jacob Logan West, 38, of Whitesboro — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Alicia Nicole Dewey, 41, of Tom Bean — assault of a public servant;

Daniel Leon Frazier, 52, of Denison — assault family or household member impede breathing or circulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest with a vehicle;

Zacharias Wayne Tucker, 21, of Sherman — sexual assault of a child;

David Moses, 34, of Denison — assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Trevor Cole Benett, 18, of Sherman — stalking;

James David Bradley, 35, of Denison — two counts of assault of a family or household member with previous conviction and one of abandon or endanger a child imminent danger of bodily injury;

Whitley Danielle Kretsinger, 31, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Steven Eugene Foust, 34, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandon or endanger a child imminent danger of bodily injury, burglary of a habitation and stalking;

Jason James Castro-Miller, 22, of Sherman — three counts of sexual assault of a child;

Jose Alfredo Baeza-Martinez, 27, of Sherman — assault of family or household member with previous convictions and continuous violence against the family;

Nester Daniel Mejia-Godinez, 35, of Leander — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Steven Thomas Jonse, 61, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Locals indicted for crimes against people