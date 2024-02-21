Locals in Mercer County met to discuss a new addition to the King Coal Highway

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Nearly a hundred locals from Mercer County came together to discuss a local highway project at Bluefield High School.

The project in question will construct a divided highway between the town of Littlesburg and Mercer County Airport.

However, this project is just one step to a more ambitious project set by the West Virginia Division of Highways: The King Coal Highway.

The highway has a long and complicated history stretching back to the 1980s and 1990s.

Officials tell 59News that construction has been ongoing due on cost of construction and terrain of the state.

“The topography of this state is very rugged and very difficult. It cost a lot of money where sometimes we had to rely on Congress for special funding. I’ve been with highways since the late 1980’s and I’ve been working on it since then,” Dirar Admad said, Assistant Director with the West Virginia DOH.

Many locals came in with questions relating to the cost and design of the project.

They also wanted to get a look at King Coal Highway and the updates concerning the highway.

But according to officials, the biggest talking point came down to how much longer the construction will last.

Paul Mattox with E. L. Robinson Engineering said many locals came in excited to finally see the construction taking place.

“Governor Justice and Secretary Wriston have made the King Coal Highway a priority with their administration. This project will go another 2.4 miles from that project they opened up over to West Virginia 20 in Littlesburg,” Mattox said.

Concerning the project between Littlesburg and Mercer County Airport, officials hope to start construction as early as Summer of 2024.

A completion date for the entirety of the King Coal Highway is still an unknown.

But officials says once it is finished, it will be beneficial to the mountain state.

“We’re helping people and your helping the future economy of the state of West Virginia,” Mattox said

“At the end of the day, we’re providing safe, efficient roads for people to travel on. It will bring economic development and that is what we need in this part of the state,” Ahmad said.

If you still have questions, you can submit them here at the West Virginia Department of Transportation website.

