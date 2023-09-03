Locals qualify for seats on area city councils

Incumbents in Wrens, Louisville and Stapleton will see challengers for their seats on the city council come the Nov. 7 elections. Qualifying closed Wednesday, Aug. 23 for most cities.

In Wrens two candidates qualified for the mayor, both incumbent Johnny Rabun and challenger David Hannah, whose first four-year term on the city council is ending this year.

Voters in Wrens will also vote to elect two of the following seven candidates for city council: Marty Amerson (incumbent), Miranda Berry, Wayne Favors, Torrey King, Eugene Love Jr, Dorcus Rene’ Neal and Sharena Vaughn.

In Louisville three candidates qualified for the seat currently held by incumbent Michelle Reaves. They are Donald Cobb, Melanie Davis and Reaves. Two candidates qualified for the seat held by incumbent Larry Atkins, Atkins himself and Larkin Williams Sr.

In Stapleton, two candidates qualified for mayor, Lisa Cranford (incumbent) and Phillip Beckworth. Three candidates also qualified for the two available council positions. Voters will vote for two of the following: Jason Irby (incumbent), Gail Spiller and Chris Whipple (incumbent).

In Avera, the two incumbents, Leisa Hadden and Charles Padgett both requalified for their current seats. Since there were no challengers, there will not be a city election in Avera in November.

Qualifying for position in the Nov. 7 Wadley election had not closed at press time.

