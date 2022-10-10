Locals rally to salvage 'Mexican caviar'
In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating to the Aztec. (Oct. 10)
In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating to the Aztec. (Oct. 10)
Kim Kardashian's youngest kids can sing! In a Instagram video posted on Oct. 9 Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, seen singing their father Kanye West's hit "True Love."
Trump's speech also falsely claimed Barack Obama moved over 33 million pages of documents to a "totally unsafe former furniture store."
According to The NYT, Trump often eschewed reading through detailed intelligence reports but was attracted to graphics and other data-driven visuals.
The attack took place outside of the family's Memphis home. The two children were found dead at the scene.
"A symphony of boos..."View Entire Post ›
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to have a new “grand bargain” between Russia and the West, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told CNN on Oct. 8.
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 21:35 Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, has said that speculation about the possibility that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge may trigger Russia's nuclear doctrine is "an incorrect formulation of the question".
Formula One drivers reacted with fury after AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly passed a tractor on the track at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, on the same Suzuka circuit where Jules Bianchi suffered a fatal accident in similar circumstances.
Here's when Americans will reset their clocks to "fall back" for the end of daylight saving time. Despite a proposed federal law, the standard time change will still take place in 2022.
The timing was suspect, according to a royal biographer.
In an instant, Michigan football and Indiana football fans came together in a show of respect for beloved coach Mike Hart on Saturday.
IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 10:24 A Russian prisoner of war has recounted being given two days of training [before being sent to fight in Ukraine - ed.], fighting in Kharkiv Oblast and how his platoon was defeated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in just one minute.
Damian Lillards take provided somewhat of a different perspective on the punch Draymond Green dealt Jordan Poole during Warriors practice on Wednesday.
"Preparing a giant perfect breakfast to see your partner take one bite of a toast and head to work."View Entire Post ›
Speaking to Salon, Michael Cohen suggested that Donald Trump might threaten to turn over classified info to foreign adversaries to save himself from prosecution.
NASCAR competition officials said that a last-lap incident involving the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Cole Custer in Sunday’s Cup Series race is under review. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos Officials indicated that any potential penalties would not alter the Cup Series Playoffs field, which was trimmed from 12 title-eligible drivers to eight […]
Bridge was sole connection between Russian territory and Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, unlawfully annexed eight years ago by the Putin regime.
Alabama football fell from the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 as Georgia and Ohio State move ahead of the Crimson Tide.
LA Councilman Mike Bonin is calling for the resignation of councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin de León after they made offensive comments about Bonin's young son.
The pair share 15-year-old daughter Angel