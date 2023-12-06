Locals react to arrest of former Kensett police chief

KENSETT, Ark. – The former Kensett police chief is out of jail Tuesday night after being arrested.

John Pollard faces two felony charges, one of theft of property and one of abuse of office.

“He was arrested?,” Kensett local Frank Watson asked. ”What was he arrested for?”

Questions circulating in the small town of Kensett as the former police chief, John Pollard was arrested Tuesday.

“I’ve lived here all my life, and I was really shocked,” Kensett native Don Fuller said. “I really didn’t think when they started investigating that anything would come out of it.”

An Arkansas State Police spokesperson said they began the investigation into him in February. Pollard was terminated not long after that.

He is accused of taking about $73,000 in city funds by falsifying drug confiscation reports, time sheets and improperly using city credit cards.

“He never did live a grand lifestyle, you know he was just old common John, and you would never know that he would be doing something like that,” Fuller said.

An audit report states that Pollard received more than $65,000 in the last three years.

That money comes from a combination of a salary exceeding budget, vacation leave without a policy and excess holiday compensation which is all against state law.

Don Fuller has lived in Kensett his whole life and said he thought Pollard was doing a good job as chief.

“He sure had me believing he was an awfully good guy,” Fuller said.

An ASP spokesperson said Pollard’s West Point home was searched Tuesday morning before his arrest.

