Locals register to vote in Pflugerville ahead of deadline

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Saturday afternoon, volunteers worked to get locals registered to vote and update their registrations. The event takes place just days before the deadline to register in time for the Texas primaries.

Susan Stewart was one of the volunteers at the pop-up voter registration table. The table was part of a monthly vendor fair thrown by the Pecan Street Collective.

Stewart said she’s worked to register voters for the last 4 years. She said interest especially picks up during presidential election years but Saturday’s turnout was normal.

“I would say it’s kind of average as far as how many people are registering or updating the record. We’re checking to make sure that they are registered and that their their record is okay,” Stewart said.

The registration table was just outside the front door of The Book Burrow, an independent bookstore in Pflugerville.

Amanda Olmstead is the general manager of the store. She said it was interesting to see people coming by the registration table.

“Having this voting booth here is helping people exercise their right to vote, and their right to create the world that they want to see,” Olmstead said.

Olmstead said what happens at the polls can sometimes affect what books she can put on the shelf.

“One of the big issues right now is book banning in schools and statewide. So having people vote, especially in local elections, that’s who decides what books are getting banned,” Olmstead said.

In 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau said the 2020 presidential election saw the highest voter turnout of the 21st century. With another presidential election months away, Stewart said she hopes anyone that can vote will go to the polls.

“It is a big election year, it’s important. And every single vote does matter,” Stewart said.

