Locals stock up at Wally’s and bundle up for chilly weekend

FENTON, Mo. – Holiday weekend drivers are hitting the road just as temperatures plummet for an extended time.

Customers packed inside Wally’s in Fenton on Friday ahead of a chilly weekend.

“We’re just going to stay inside and keep bundled because it’s so cold,” one customer, Lauren Foster, said.

Willie Wessels was also inside the gas station and convenience store on Friday, but planned on making sure his car would not be in the cold overnight.

“If you have any moisture in your car, put it in the garage,” he said. “Let it dry out because tomorrow morning, if it’s outside, those doors are going to be frozen shut.”

The extreme cold also forced a change in plans for Lindenwood Lacrosse players. Some team members were picking up snacks at Wally’s after their practice was moved indoors.

“We have to play indoors at a facility down the street from here instead of practicing on our field outside, so we’re in a smaller facility, which kind of stinks,” Lindenwood graduate student Kelsey Long said. “We’d rather be in a bigger field.”

Tony LeMaster, Blue Compass RV general manager, headed to Wally’s with one of his coworkers on their break. He and his staff have been busy with winterizations on RV’s, he said.

“We’re getting some coffee today, trying to stay warm and grab some snacks,” LeMaster said.

Some residents are also preparing for the possibility of a power outage.

“I’ve got my generator running in case the power goes out,” Wally’s customer, Tio Wise, said.

Evita Horton, another Wally’s customer, expressed the importance of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles.

“Just in case something happens,” Horton said.

