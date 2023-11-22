Locals watch Biden pardon Thanksgiving turkey

Nov. 22—CUMBERLAND — Members of the Allegany County 4-H Club were invited to attend the annual pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkey held Monday by President Joe Biden at the White House, and even got the chance to provide the president with a special keepsake.

Local 4-H members Lydia Vassiliadi of Cumberland and Gwenyth Fitzpatrick of Grantsville were among those who attended the event.

"It is so surreal," said Gwenyth Fitzpatrick, the daughter of Matthew and Heather Fitzpatrick. "Someone you see on TV all the time and then you're standing beside them."

Fitzpatrick and Vassiliadi are seniors at Bishop Walsh School where they are part of Bishop Walsh Grows, a 4-H sponsored hydroponic gardening club.

The daughter of Dimitri Vassiliadi and Blanche Mavromatis, Lydia Vassiliadi is president of Bishop Walsh Grows and treasurer for the Maryland 4-H State Council.

"It was amazing," said Lydia Vassiliadi. "We started in the East Room where the presidents sign all the bills into law, then we went outside to the South Lawn where (Biden) pardoned the turkeys."

The pardoning of the turkey is a tradition that dates back to President John F. Kennedy. The story goes that the president's family was typically presented with a Thanksgiving turkey; however, JFK was the first to return the bird to freedom. Often a humorous event, the pardon became an annual tradition by the 1980s as the birds are spared from ending up on the Thanksgiving table.

It was Vassiliadi's second trip to the pardoning event. She invited Fitzpatrick to go along this year.

"I feel very lucky and grateful especially to Lydia," said Fitzpatrick. "It's something you never forget."

Those attending had to sign up through an RSVP invite prior to attending. The Allegany County contingent was led by chaperones and escorted through extensive security.

"Biden spoke for about 10 minutes," said Fitzpatrick. "He explained where the turkeys came from and what they would do after the pardon."

Biden pardoned two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, at the event. Vassiliadi said the turkeys were well behaved.

"After the turkey pardoning he actually greeted the crowd," said Vassiliadi. "I asked him if he would like to have this (4-H) pin. He said sure why don't you pin it on me; so I did. He was good with the crowd and cracked a lot of jokes. It was a great day."

