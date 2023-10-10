LOCATED: Car possibly tied to homicide in Mariposa County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A vehicle that is suspected of being connected with a homicide investigation in Mariposa County has been found.

Mariposa County Sherriff’s office says on October 6, deputies served a search warrant in connection with the Wendy Pullins homicide case – leading to the discovery of a car suspected to be involved.

Wendy Pullins was reported missing and last seen in Mariposa County on June 15, 2022; the case is now being treated as a homicide. Based on the information received, detectives have reason to believe that this 2005 Subaru Outback was used in the homicide.

This car believed to be tied to Mariposa County homicide





“Keep the information coming. Bringing those involved to justice and answers for her family continues to be our goal and we will not stop until we meet those goals,” said Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

Deputies say the vehicle is said to now be at the California Department of Justice lab being processed for any forensic evidence related to the homicide.

Anyone with any more information is asked to contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615.

