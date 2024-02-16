A new location of this Lake Norman bubble tea cafe is opening soon in Huntersville

B&K Tea Cafe, a locally owned bubble tea chain that’s growing quickly, is poised to open its fourth location this spring in Huntersville.

The tea shop that sells milk tea, fruit tea and other specialty boba drinks got its start in Concord.

Partners Bobby Cain and Kristen Compton, who grew up together in Kannapolis and have been best friends since middle school, got their start as a food truck in 2021. The inspiration for a bubble tea business came from their time at UNC-Chapel Hill, where Cain worked at a boba shop.

B&K Tea Cafe co-owner Bobby Cain.

The pair opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Concord in May 2022, and a Kannapolis location followed in February 2023. Cain then expanded B&K Tea Cafe into Lake Norman himself with a Mooresville store in over the summer.

“Honestly, i think it’s right place, right time. And I do believe our social media helps us out a lot,” Cain told CharlotteFive. “It gives people something constantly to be engaged with.”

Now, he’s working on Huntersville shop, too, with a target date of late April or early May.

It will carry the same menu of customer favorites like the Strawberry Milk Tea and Tiger Milk Tea, along with fruity selections like Peach Oolong, Lovely Lychee and Mango Madness.

Find fruit teas, milk teas and other specialty boba tea drinks at B&K Tea Cafe.

But that’s not all. Instant ramen — a new addition to the Mooresville location — will be available at the Huntersville location, as well.

Expect specialty brands that are popular in Asian countries, not the kind of instant ramen you’d be able to pick up at Walmart, Cain said. Pricing should start at about $5. Other Asian snacks will also be available, including the mochi ice cream carried at the other locations.

“I’m sure excited. I love to be in the Lake Norman area. I’m excited to bring our business to all these different areas so people can experience Asian culture,” he said.

Location: 14231 Market Square Dr, Unit C1, Huntersville, NC 28078 (opening late spring 2024)

Location: 115 Commons Drive, Ste F, Mooresville, NC. 28117

Location: 17 Union St N, Concord, NC 28025

Location: 103 West Ave, Kannapolis, NC. 28081

Menu

Cuisine: Bubble tea, boba

Instagram: @bk.teacafe