Location, location, location!: Three projects, 50 cultural sites added to 'Netflix in Your Neighborhood' site

Oct. 6—Mesilla. Los Altos Park. The Dog House. Albuquerque Convention Center.

These are just a few of the new locations added to "Netflix in Your Neighborhood: New Mexico."

Netflix started the site — NetflixNM.com — in September 2022 to make it easy for fans from around the world to explore some of New Mexico's most famous public filming sites.

The streaming giant updated it with three new Netflix titles — "Chupa," "Better Call Saul" and "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" — on Friday, Oct. 6.

"We've been working on those titles over the course of the year," says Nick Maniatis, of Production Policy, North America at Netflix. "We reached out to our partners at Sony. We're just excited that fans will have a one-stop site where they can find out about filming locations. This allows them to get a closer look while learning more about the area."

When the site launched in 2022, it was the first United States site of its kind for Netflix.

Maniatis says the program has been a success since launching.

"In addition to the three titles, we've added 50 new locations and cultural sites," Maniatis says. "We've added places like the NHCC in Albuquerque. We've also added where the 'Breaking Bad' statue is located and the Chile Pepper Institute in Las Cruces. These aren't actually tied to filming locations for Netflix shows, but represent what visitors can go see while visiting the state."

Netflix has been working with local and state tourism departments to build more film tourism.

Maniatis said by adding "Chupa" to the list, they were able to showcase southern New Mexico.

"Chupa" was partially filmed in Mesilla, near Las Cruces.

"We've added partners like Film Las Cruces and Visit Las Cruces to the mix," Maniatis says. "Those partnerships are important because it helps elevate what we are doing."

Film tourism is a growing economy in New Mexico.

Since both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" hit TV screens, it put a spotlight on Albuquerque — boosting tourism.

The New Mexico Tourism Department said film tourism is a segment of business travel and the department wants the film industry to be more than a segment of business travel.

Maniatis said "Netflix in Your Neighborhood" allows users to search for filming locations by film or series title, or by searching an area of the state.

"We will continue to add more titles as projects continue to be filmed in New Mexico," Maniatis says. "We're happy to be in New Mexico and helping showcase the versatility of the state."