Location Technology Company InMarket Selects OmniSci To Provide Accelerated Geospatial Analytics for Marketing Clients

OmniSci's Platform Allows Leading Multinationals in Retail, CPG, Automotive, and Financial Services to Visualize and Explore Massive Amounts of Location-Based Data in Milliseconds

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , the leader in 360 degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, has chosen OmniSci as a key visualization partner. With OmniSci's accelerated analytics at its core, InMarket clients can explore and map terabytes of data at the speed of curiosity, to better understand local consumers and build precise audiences that drive foot traffic and purchase lift.

OmniSci (PRNewsfoto/OmniSci) More

InMarket's location-based advertising platform, GeoLink, enables brands from consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail, to healthcare, financial services and others, to plan, build, execute and analyze location-based advertising initiatives. The platform leverages InMarket's first-party SDK-derived, opt-in consumer data as well as its proprietary location score technology to provide subscribers access to the most accurate and precise location data to drive performance. Access to this massive data is then visualized in geospatial form to provide enterprise customers the ability to build location-based advertising campaigns.

"OmniSci allows users to map and explore critical information at speeds not possible through any other analytics technology," said Michael Della Penna, InMarket Chief Strategy Officer. "When working with location data, exploration and visualization is important. Users will often start with a single campaign tactic, but then add additional strategies such as conquesting to expand their customer base. With OmniSci, users can identify and analyze optimal segments as fast as they can imagine them."

OmniSci uniquely harnesses the massive parallel processing capabilities of modern CPU and GPU hardware to produce the world's fastest analytics solution. Comprised of a lightning-fast SQL engine, rendering engine and visualization system, OmniSci allows users to combine, filter, plot and examine complex datasets geospatially, in milliseconds.

"InMarket has become the market leader because it is committed to helping brands sense and respond to consumer needs easily, and in real time," noted Joe Lee, OmniSci's VP Global Sales. "By integrating the OmniSci platform, InMarket helps its advertisers focus on what they know well—building audiences—through an effortless, interactive user experience, instead of trying to learn SQL or other programmatic tools."

InMarket, winner of Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2019 Digiday Awards, provides a suite of location-based solutions to deliver transformational 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation. Founded in 2010, the company helps leading brands and agencies better sense and respond to their consumer needs in real-time and at scale. To learn more about InMarket, visit www.inmarket.com .

About OmniSci:

OmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amy Dardinger

SSPR

802/762-3094 (office)

574/286-5629 (mobile)

adardinger@sspr.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/location-technology-company-inmarket-selects-omnisci-to-provide-accelerated-geospatial-analytics-for-marketing-clients-301085904.html

SOURCE OmniSci