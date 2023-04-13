Location of Thurston County man who disappeared without phone, car or wallet remains a mystery

Deputies in Thurston County are continuing to search for a Rochester-area man who seemingly disappeared without a trace more than a month ago.

On Mar. 9, Stephen “Shane” Barton’s wife reported that her husband was missing from their home and did not have his keys, wallet or vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they searched the couple’s home, outbuildings and surrounding property but found no sign of Barton.

To aid in the search, the Washington State Patrol flew an aircraft with an infrared camera over the property to look for heat signatures that could be associated with a person, but nothing was found.

Since then, a dive team has searched ponds on the property, a team of 30 people and 5 search dogs scoured the surrounding area, and 6 cadaver dogs were used around Barton’s property.

There was no sign of Barton.

On Apr. 10, Barton’s wife voluntarily took a polygraph test. The results showed that she was not being deceptive, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Barton’s wife has given detectives her husband’s phone and other digital devices. She also allowed detectives to process her phone and an adult son’s phone for any helpful information.

Barton’s neighbors have been contacted, and friends and family across Western Washington have been interviewed by TCSO detectives.

Locations that were frequently visited by Barton have also been checked.

Detectives said it is not known if Barton left home intentionally or if foul play was involved.

Anyone who knows Barton’s whereabouts or has information that could help detectives is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).