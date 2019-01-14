L'Occitane acquires prestige skincare brand Elemis

Beauty giant L'Occitane International is adding the prestige skincare brand Elemis to its portfolio.

The group, which owns multiple brands including L'Occitane en Provence, Melvita and Erborian, cited the British skincare brand's "strong cross-generational consumer appeal" as one of the motivating factors behind the $900 million acquisition.

"We have long admired Elemis for their commitment to natural ingredients and scientific innovation, and we look forward to utilizing our expertise in the category to expand the brand's footprint around the world," said Reinold Geiger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L'Occitane, in a statement.

"We are thrilled to announce this agreement with L'Occitane, which will strengthen the continued growth and momentum behind our timeless brand and remarkably transformative products," added Sean Harrington, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elemis. "Reinold Geiger has a strong history of developing and supporting brands like ours that are creating products sourced from nature and developed through cutting edge science and technology. With his inspiring and entrepreneurial leadership, I am confident that through this transaction, we can continue to realize our mission of delivering extraordinary products and experiences and grow Elemis into one of the leading skincare brands in the world."

Since it first broke onto the scene in 1990, Elemis has built up a reputation as a go-to luxury wellness brand for face and bodycare, focusing on the dual power of natural ingredients and scientific innovation. The London-based company is present in more than 1,600 spas, salons, stores and multiple e-retailers worldwide, and Elemis therapists treat over six and a half million clients per year.