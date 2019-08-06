L'Occitane International S.A. (HKG:973): What's The Analyst Consensus Outlook?

The latest earnings announcement L'Occitane International S.A. (HKG:973) released in July 2019 suggested that the company benefited from a strong tailwind, eventuating to a double-digit earnings growth of 23%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts view L'Occitane International's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' outlook for next year seems positive, with earnings increasing by a robust 20%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 31% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €168m by 2022.

Although it is informative understanding the rate of growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable determining the rate at which the earnings are growing on average every year. The benefit of this technique is that we can get a better picture of the direction of L'Occitane International's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 11%. This means, we can anticipate L'Occitane International will grow its earnings by 11% every year for the next few years.

