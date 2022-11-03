Lock your cars, Lawrence: Police warn of break-ins and theft from Felony Lane Gang

Residents should be on guard against a traveling gang known for auto break-ins and fraud, the Lawrence Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The Felony Lane Gang, a group that breaks into cars and steals cards and checks, is suspected to be in the area. Lawrence police said it’s not their first visit.

They said detectives have taken several reports matching the group’s description recently. They’re warning the public of the gang’s presence with the holiday shopping season approaching.

Police said once the gang breaks into vehicles and steals credit cards or checks, they often use them to purchase gift cards or withdraw cash. Traveling in pairs or more, police said the members will frequently disguise themselves as their victims with wigs and sunglasses. The group’s name comes from their habit of using the outer drive-thru lane at banks while committing fraud.

Members also use self-checkout lanes while purchasing gift cards.

Lawrence Police spokeswoman Laura McCabe said a locked car door is not enough to deter the thieves.

“They’ll break a window out quicker than you or I can click our key fob,” McCabe said. “It’s important to get in the habit of putting anything of value in your trunk or taking it with you. This group moves fast.”

Gang members often drive rental cars with out-of-state tags, according to police. They even strike in broad daylight, frequently hitting dog parks, gyms and day cares.