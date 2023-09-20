‘Lock out’ at Fletcher High: Tip about gun leads police to student who brought Nerf gun to school

The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after getting information that a student brought a handgun to Fletcher High School.

Police said in a Facebook post that they received the information around noon.

Investigators found that a freshman student brought a Nerf gun to school and then he passed it to a junior student who left campus.

The junior student has been identified and police said the school initiated a “Lock Out” procedure, where students who left school earlier cannot return.

Neptune Beach police said they are working with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and Duval County School Police in the investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Communication to families from Principal Dean Ledford confirmed that “this all stemmed from a false statement from another student who alleged to have seen the firearm.”

Here is the following communications that were shared with parents by Duval County Public Schools:

Incident Update – (3:54 p.m.)

Hello Fletcher High School families,

This is Principal Ledford emailing with an update to today’s incident. Police have investigated and determined that a student had not been in possession of a firearm on our campus today. Rather, this all stemmed from a false statement from another student who alleged to have seen the firearm. While I am thankful to share that there was never a threat to our school, I am extremely disappointed by the actions of the student who made the false statement. Their actions led to a major disruption not just to our school, but other schools in our area, our school community, our school police force, and our local law enforcement. This was unacceptable, and we are in the process of implementing severe school disciplinary consequences. We request that you continue to tell your students to say something if they see something! Additionally, please warn them of the negative consequences that arise when false statements are made. As always, I am thankful to you for your patience, understanding, and support. Have a great remainder of your day.

Communication #2 - (1:33 p.m.)

Hello Fletcher families,

This is Principal Ledford calling to share that we have been advised by police that we can end our Code Yellow. All students and staff are safe and again we have been advised by school police that we can end our Code Yellow. All students and staff are safe. Thank you.

Communication #1- (1:12 p.m.)

Hello Fletcher High School families,

This is Principal Ledford calling to share that we have placed the school on a Code Yellow out of an abundance of caution. All students and staff are safe. Again, all students and staff are safe. However, we received a tip that a firearm may have been in a student’s car on campus. That student has since left campus, and police are now working to investigate this report. Again, all students and staff are safe, and we are on a Code Yellow out of an abundance of caution as police work to investigate this tip. I will continue to update you as this situation develops. Thank you and goodbye.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.