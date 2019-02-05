A lock of George Washington's hair sold at auction for more than $35,000, said auction house Lelands.

The hair was sold by the family of Alexander Hamilton, who served under the first president of the United States as secretary of State.

The final bid for the hair was $35,763.60.

Also included with the lock was a letter dated March 20, 1870, from James A. Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton's son.

Lelands said the strands are about 5.31 inches long, and gathered together with string and affixed to a card with sealing wax.

The New Jersey-based auction house said the lock is unusually hefty, unlike other locks of hair from famous people which can break down over time.

"Generally, we have stayed away from 'hair' because of the lack of strands and insufficient authenticity," said Lelands in a lot description on its website. "This piece is the exception."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lock of George Washington's hair sells at auction for more than $35,000