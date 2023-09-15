‘Lock it or Lose it;’ Police warning local community to keep vehicles locked

An increase in vehicle thefts has been noticed by the Brookville Police Department.

The agency is warning people to keep their vehicles locked or risk possibly losing anything inside it, the department wrote on social media.

Brookville Police offered these tips as part of its “Lock it or Lose it” campaign:

Always keep your valuables out of sight or in the trunk!

Never leave valuables in unattended vehicles!

Always lock your vehicle!

Remove garage door openers from vehicles at night!

Notify law enforcement of any suspicious activity immediately!

You can report any suspicious activity by calling their dispatch at 937-833-4357 or dial 911 for all emergencies.

Tips can also be emailed to Brookville Police Chief Douglas Jerome.