'We lock up too many prisoners,' says John Major

John Major at the Coronation on Saturday - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britain is locking up too many prisoners, says Sir John Major, as he urged ministers to consider alternatives to jail for low-level offenders.

In a speech to the Prison Reform Trust (PRT), the former prime minister said Britain had the highest imprisonment rates in western Europe, yet, he said, “I find it hard to believe we British are uniquely criminal.”

In the year to June 2022, 43,000 people were sentenced to a prison term, of which fewer than two in every five had committed a violent offence. “Was prison the correct, or fair, sentence for all the 26,000 non-violent offenders? Some, perhaps … but all? I am not sure that it was,” said Sir John.

“The punishment of prison is to lose liberty, but the prisoner may lose much else besides: their job, their home, their relationships. That is a high cost - not only for the prisoner, but for society as a whole. The full costs may not be justified. We might be wise to be more selective.

“When prisoners have served their punishment we don’t wish them to be so alienated that - through spleen or necessity - they return to crime. That is in no one’s interest - and especially not the public at large.

“Many prisoners - far too many, I believe - are sentenced to short-term imprisonment when other sentences would be preferable. In some cases, care and medical attention are called for rather than prison.

He added: “Moreover, should low-level drug offenders - street dealers, for example, who are highly likely to be of limited intelligence as well as being addicts themselves - be sentenced to prison, or given an appropriate community sentence?

“To be blunt: my suspicion is that many short sentences are pointless and that a non-custodial sentence would be more effective and, perhaps, more fair.”

Former justice secretary David Gauke and prisons minister Rory Stewart proposed a similar strategy that would effectively have replaced jail sentences of under six months with community or other non-custodial penalties except where there was a risk to the public.

Boris Johnson

It was, however, ditched when Boris Johnson became prime minister, with sentences increased for the most serious offenders.

Sir John also urged the Government to ditch former justice secretary Dominic Raab’s plans to change the law to allow ministers to veto decisions by the parole board to release Britain’s most dangerous murderers, rapists, child killers and terrorists.

He said: “The problem with this is that I do not see how or why the justice secretary would be able to reach a more just decision than the Parole Board.

“Any single government minister - however able or well-meaning - would be far more vulnerable to public campaigns and, under pressure, to make a harsher decision to appease them. This is a very slippery slope.

“I do not think that any politician should have that power, and I hope the new Justice Secretary will reconsider or - if he does not - that Parliament will deny it.”

