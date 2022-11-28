Lock-ups low over weekend

Nov. 28—The tryptophan must have still been lingering over the weekend, as lockups were relatively low.

All northeastern Kentucky county jails — even high-intake facilities such as Boyd, Rowan and the Big Sandy — posted low lock-up numbers over the weekend.

Most charges related to bench warrants and drugs, jail records show.

Anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following folks were locked up over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Devon J. Leonard, 24, of no fixed address, was booked Sunday on charges of simple possession of a first-degree drug, simple possession of heroin and public intoxication.

—Robert A. Ray, 24, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.

Big Sandy Regional

—Asiaa Meeks, 25, of Inez, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—James L. Pennington, 40, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of fourth-degree assault (two counts), first-degree wanton endangerment and menacing.

—Michael P. Sayler, 39, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—Leslie K. Maynard, 43, of Inez, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.

—Sabre Napier, 30, of Sitka, was booked Saturday on charges of second-offense trafficking in more than two grams of meth, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Hayes D. Maynard, 46, of Beauty, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree trespassing.

Carter County

—Billy T. Ratcliff, 46, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.

—Michael Enright, 44, of Hilliard, Ohio, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

Greenup County

—Justin L. Carter, 33, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant and charges of resisting arrest and second-degree fleeing and evading police.

Rowan County

—Jeffrey Martin, 51, of Paducah, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.

—Brian Haddix, 39, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a pay or stay related to a traffic ticket.

Story continues

—Danny Morganette, 38, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge.

—Laine Wilson, 32, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a charge of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

—Phillip Jenkins, 31, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on a charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com