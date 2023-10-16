‘Lock your vehicles;’ More local police departments investigate multiple break-ins

More local police departments are issued a warning after multiple reports of vehicle break-ins.

The Tipp City Police Department says there have been reports that thieves have gone through several cars and stolen items in multiple areas of the city, the department wrote on social media.

They said they are following up on leads and have spoken with multiple law enforcement agencies as these crimes have become an issue throughout the area.

The department is encouraging neighbors to take valuables out of their vehicles and lock them.

They are asking if anyone sees anything suspicious such as people running through yards or suspicious vehicles in their neighborhoods to call the Miami County Dispatch Center at 937-440-9911.

Anyone who has surveillance video is asked to review it and send it that looks related to these crimes to Detective Morgan here.

Troy Police said they have also received a sharp increase in thefts from motor vehicles.

Those responsible are targeting unlocked vehicles seeking cash and firearms, the department also wrote on social media.

They are asking anyone to review home camera recordings from Oct. 9-13 between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

“We ask all citizens to remember to lock your vehicles and remove all items of value,” the department said.

Neighbors can send the footage to either Captain Burnside or Detective Blankenship.



