Lockdown at Arlington High School lifted after airsoft gun found on campus Friday

Arlington High School went on lockdown Friday afternoon due to a threat on campus, police and school officials said.

A staff member at the high school reported seeing someone carrying a weapon on campus, Arlington police said in a Twitter post. After placing the school on immediate lockdown, police identified and detained the individual, who had an airsoft gun.

Both Arlington Police Department and Arlington ISD Security were on site investigating the scene, school district spokeswoman Anita Foster said in an email.

Police determined no ongoing threat to the campus and lifted the lockdown around 2:30 p.m.

Criminal charges against the individual who had the airsoft gun are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, police said.