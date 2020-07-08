'How Do You Do a Lockdown Backwards?' Two Months After Reopening, Florida Tries to Clamp Back Down

It had barely been six weeks since Michael Beltran and his staff worked feverish, 20-hour days to finally reopen his Miami restaurants after the lengthy coronavirus lockdown when he had to sit them down again with bad news.

“I had to look them in the eye and say ‘Listen, we have to close the doors again. You did everything right, but you’re not going to have a job on Wednesday,’” says chef and restaurant owner, his fury audible. “It’s demoralizing and it’s soul crushing. To see restaurants used as a scapegoat here is gross, when there are so many other things that are going wrong. I can’t stand it.”

This may be America’s new normal. Florida, which now has one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 caseloads in the nation, is struggling to balance its fresh spike of cases with the cost of reversing its early reopening. Despite predictions that spring break crowds, a large elderly population, and a delayed lockdown would make it a major hotspot, Florida was largely spared the initial brunt of the pandemic that has killed more than 127,000 Americans. As the state came out of lockdown in early May, President Donald Trump praised Governor Ron DeSantis for doing a “spectacular job.” Both men hailed Florida as a success story.

It didn’t last long. A month later, the number of confirmed cases spiked dramatically. While it took Florida from March until late June to reach 100,000 cases, it only took two weeks to double that. The number of coronavirus patients filling Miami-Dade County hospitals has also doubled in the last two weeks, to more than 1,600. In a rush to curb the spread, Miami-Dade officials temporarily closed beaches, re-imposed curfews, and issued a strict countywide order making face masks mandatory. It wasn’t enough. On July 4, Floridians accounted for more than one-fifth of all new COVID-19 cases in the country. Two days later, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez abruptly announced that restaurants, gyms, short-term rentals and event venues must shut back down again — a drastic attempt to break through the false sense of security that many Floridians have lived with for months.

In the resulting confusion and public pushback, Gimenez then quickly backtracked to allow gyms and some outdoor dining to continue operating for now, a reversal that underscores the difficulties of rolling back reopenings with no clear roadmap. Indoor dining will stay closed until the county reaches a 5% positive test rate for people infected by the virus, he said, a rate that currently hovers over 22%.

“Simply relying on public compliance was clearly not working,” says Miami Commissioner Ken Russel, discussing the decision to close many businesses back down mid-week as hospitalizations surged. “We’re getting to a tipping point.”

But it’s hard to impress the severity of the threat on people who have been living for two months like the worst has passed. Local officials are struggling to reel in residents and tourists crowding waterfront parks and busy restaurants, pleading with young people to take the surge in infections seriously too. On a recent 100-degree day, police officers on South Beach alternated between issuing warnings and handing out masks, which many people promptly peeled off. Boats clogged the waterways over the July 4 holiday weekend, some packed with dozens of partiers. In Coconut Grove, lines of mostly unmasked people snaked by outdoor cafes, greeting each other Miami-style: with a cheek kiss.

“We don’t have too many tools left in our tool kit, and we don’t want to be forced to return to a shelter-in-place order that proved so economically devastating,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber warned last week.

Florida isn’t the only state in this predicament. At least 20 other states have had to pause or roll back their reopening plans as hospitalizations rise. “How do you do a lockdown backwards?” asks Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University who has worked with Miami-Dade officials on mitigation measures since February. She says canceling big events like the Ultra Music Festival in March prevented “the situation from getting too bad in the beginning.” But, she adds, “It had a weird psychological impact on the citizens of Miami….it would have been so much worse had we not taken those actions, but those sorts of things become invisible because we cleaned up the mess before it started.”