Lockdown brings double digit growth to Lego as families build together

  • FILE PHOTO: 7-year-old Italian influencer challenges perceptions of disability
  • FILE PHOTO: Teenagers at the Syrian refugee Zaatari camp develop lego-based robots
1 / 2

Lockdown brings double digit growth to Lego as families build together

FILE PHOTO: 7-year-old Italian influencer challenges perceptions of disability
Nikolaj Skydsgaard
·2 min read

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Lego returned to double digit growth last year, as families locked down by the coronavirus stayed home to build models together, the Danish toymaker's CEO said.

Chief Executive Niels B. Christiansen said years of investment had paid off just in time for the pandemic, with an improved online sales system and new sets to build from plastic bricks, such as robots that can be programmed on a smartphone.

"COVID has accelerated trends that were already in motion. More people shopped online," he said. "We've seen more families at home building together."

Lego has been searching for years for a formula to revive a decade-long double digit growth streak that came to an end in 2017. That year the family-owned firm hit the reset button, bringing in Christiansen as CEO.

Sales last year grew 13% to 43.7 billion Danish crowns ($6.98 billion), up from 6% growth in 2019, while operating profit rose 19% to 12.9 billion crowns, Lego said in a statement.

"For the past two years we've made large-scale investments in initiatives designed to support long-term growth," Christiansen said.

"In 2020, we began to see the benefits of these, especially in e-commerce and product innovation."

Lego would hire "several hundred" employees to boost digitalisation further in 2021, Christiansen told Reuters.

He declined to say how much online sales grew last year, but said the number of visitors on Lego.com doubled to more than a quarter billion in a year.

Rival toy maker Mattel, behind the Barbie brand, in February reported 2% annual net sales growth for 2020, while Hasbro, the maker of Monopoly, saw net revenue decline 8% for the year.

Christiansen said Lego gained around 1 percentage point of market share globally, picking up in most of its markets.

The firm also increased its number of physical stores by 134, including 91 new outlets in China, its biggest growth market. The company expects to open 120 stores in 2021, 80 of those in China.

($1 = 6.2570 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Peter Graff)

Recommended Stories

  • Exporters Take Unusual Steps to Ease Container Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.Some of the world’s biggest exporters in Asia are intervening to alleviate a shipping container shortage that jeopardizes their overseas trading.Government-owned Indian Railways has moved empty boxes to inland depots like Delhi from seaports for free. South Korea has deployed an extra nine vessels on the Trans-Pacific route to help local manufacturers while China’s state-owned shipyard, Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry, has converted at least one freshly built paper-and-pulp carrier to transport the containers.The state-backed companies and governments are working quickly to smooth disruptions on the supply side of global trade to avoid losing business, even as clogged ports like Los Angeles trigger import delays and freight costs remain high. Asian economies remain deeply reliant on exports to Europe and North America to line government coffers.“The state has a far bigger role within shipping in Asia, with equity stakes in numerous shipping lines, shipyards and terminals,” said Simon Heaney, senior manager of container research at Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd. “That influence is much less prevalent elsewhere in the world.”Indian Railways is discussing if its current 25% discount for moving empty containers inland along some routes needs to be extended beyond March, according to Manoj Singh, executive director for freight traffic and transportation. The carrier offered free carriage at least twice last year and hasn’t ruled out waiving all charges again when it reviews the situation at the end of the month, he said.Container Corp. of India Ltd., on whose board Singh sits, is also moving containers to neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to help ease the shortage, he said. Typically the company would only move the boxes to facilitate domestic shipments.That coincided with a turnaround in India’s trade, with both exports and imports witnessing two consecutive months of growth since December after record declines last year due to the pandemic.“Exporters and their industry groups are noisier and more active lobbyists on these types of issues,” said Daniel Richards, a senior analyst at Maritime Strategies International Ltd., a shipping consultancy. “When you add to that the importance of the export sector to most Asian economies you can see why these governments have at least made efforts to be seen to be proactive.”But even countries less reliant on exports than powerhouses like China or South Korea are looking at ways to unclog global trade arteries.The UTLC Eurasian Rail Alliance reduced tariffs last April for transporting empty containers via its Europe-China link. The company jointly formed by the state railways of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus said that this would help “avert the shortage of containers for loading in China.”“There’s a lot of stress with container availability, costs, schedule reliability” in the market, said Ng Baoying, global managing editor for container shipping at S&P Global Platts. “This could persist through the first half of this year.”To some extent, state intervention can run counter to steps corporations have taken in response to disruptions driven by the pandemic. For instance, Hapag-Lloyd is raising freight rates next month to ship boxes from Europe to India’s Nhava Sheva port, the company said this month.Government role is limited and market forces will ultimately determine how things pan out, said Ajay Sahai, director general at the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.“The best thing governments can do is ensure rapid and effective vaccination of their populations so that landside logistics labor capacity and productivity can be restored to pre-pandemic levels,” said Heaney. “That will do a lot to improve the circulation of containers.”(Updates with analyst comment in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Adidas expects strong rebound, takes Reebok hit

    German sportswear maker Adidas AG predicted a strong rebound in sales in 2021, particularly in China, the rest of Asia and Latin America, although its profits will be trimmed by costs associated with divesting the Reebok brand. The outlook for 2021 is part of a five-year strategy that Adidas is due to present on Wednesday. Now that more than 95% of its stores have reopened after lockdowns, Adidas expects sales growth at a mid-to high-teens rate on a currency-neutral basis in 2021, rising by up to 30% in greater China, the rest of Asia and Latin America.

  • China Weighs Tighter Rules on STAR Board IPOs, Fintech Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering tighter rules for first-time share sales on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR board that will require firms to prove their technology credentials and raise the bar for companies such as Ant Group Co.The China Securities Regulatory Commission may introduce revised rules as soon as next month, placing greater emphasis on hardcore technology and innovation, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. There will also be increased scrutiny on financial health to boost the quality of companies and protect investors, they said.While not aimed at any specific sector, the tighter rules would make it harder for financial technology firms such as billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant to list on the venue, as the exchange plans to review their applications more carefully, the people said.Authorities are seeking to tamp down on the bevy of sub-par firms that have rushed to raise funds to take advantage of lax oversight and high valuations, many chasing investor appetite for technology listings. Regulators have also pledged to rein in China’s fintech firms, a move marked by the abrupt suspension of Ant’s $35 billion listing and a flurry of new rules that have been unleashed on the sector.The CSRC didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking a comment. The Shanghai Stock Exchange declined to comment.The new proposal may add further difficulties for Ant to revive its listing plans and weigh on its valuation as regulators sort through details of a fintech industry overhaul. The sector should be developed in a “prudent” manner and China aims to create a “deviation correction” mechanism to fix and suspend innovative financial products as needed, according to the nation’s 14th five-year plan setting policies from 2021 to 2025.With the tighter rules being talked about among mainland bankers, several companies have now been urged to drop their IPO plan from the STAR board, the people said. Some may look to list on Shenzhen’s Chinext board instead.Deal RushCompanies can also pursue listings on Shanghai’s main board.PricewaterhouseCoopers forecast in January that at least 150 companies may seek listing on the STAR market this year, compared with 145 in 2020. Together they may raise as much as 210 billion yuan ($32 billion), nearly double the estimated amount of fundraising at the main board.Chinese regulators are walking a fine line in attempts to liberalize its stock market while protecting the interest of retail investors. In November, the Shanghai exchange cited a “significant change” to Ant’s business and earnings model in the wake of changing regulations and the need to protect investors as it put a stop to Ant’s blockbuster listing, upending what would have been the biggest market debut in history.JD Technology, the fintech unit of JD.com, is likely to drop its planned IPO on the STAR market amid changing business circumstances after Ant’s debacle, South China Morning Post reported this week.Testing GroundThe Nasdaq-style trading venue was rolled out in 2019 as a testing ground that allowed streamlined registration-based IPOs, eased caps on valuations and price swings in the first few days of trading. More than 230 companies have debuted since then, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp.A promising pipeline of deals has also attracted global investment banks including UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG, which have relocated bankers to mainland China from Hong Kong to better compete for mandates.Still, concerns are rising on the quality of listed companies. The Shanghai bourse said last month that in a recent attempt to conduct on-site check of nine companies seeking IPOs on the STAR market, seven of them decided to withdraw the applications after receiving the notice.(Updates with PWC’s estimate on IPOs in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ant-Backed Bike-Sharing Firm Files Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese bike-sharing giant Hello TransTech has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, joining a wave of technology firms seeking to take advantage of surging valuations to sell shares.Hello TransTech, backed by Ant Group Co., has started gauging investor demand recently after submitting its filing in the U.S., the people said, asking to not be identified discussing private information. The startup is working with China International Capital Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley for the listing, according to the people.The company has yet to decide the size and valuation of the IPO, though IFR has reported that it was examining plans to raise as much as $1 billion. Hello TransTech didn’t immediately comment, while CICC, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Previously known as HelloBike, the Shanghai-based startup is one of the few firms to survive China’s bike-sharing bubble, which had attracted billions of dollars in investment at its height before going bust. While one-time rivals such as Ofo have retreated from the industry after incurring huge losses, Hello TransTech has transformed itself into a one-stop transportation solution provider, offering everything from smart locks to artificial intelligence-enabled traffic planning and car-pooling.Founded in 2016, Hello TransTech is valued at $5 billion, according to CB Insights, and counts Primavera Capital Group, Fosun International Ltd. and GGV Capital among its backers. The startup has more than 400 million registered users and its bikes can be found in more than 400 cities across China as of October, according to its website.It faces fierce competition in bike-sharing from larger rivals like Didi Chuxing Technology Co. and Meituan, which took over Mobike in 2018 and has struggled to turn a profit in the business. More recently, the companies have been expanding into electric bicycles, a growing segment of the market. There were more than 6 million shared e-bikes across China as of November, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.Hello TransTech’s potential debut comes amid increasing scrutiny by Chinese regulators over the so-called sharing economy. In December, the Ministry of Transport summoned ride-hailing operators including Hello TransTech over illegal car-sharing services and safety risks.(Updates with Morgan Stanley declining to comment in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Extends Slide on Strong Dollar as Market Volatility Climbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines as the dollar strengthened, adding more volatility to the market after a mixed industry report on U.S. stockpiles.Futures in New York have lost more than 3% over the past two sessions in a volatile start to the week that included a brief surge to an October 2018 high on Monday. A stronger dollar reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories rose last week, while gasoline stockpiles fell, according to people familiar.Despite the dip this week, crude is expected to resume its upward trend, which may encourage more activity from U.S. drillers. Oil production across American shale patches next year is expected to climb to the highest annual rate since 2019, according to a government report.Oil is still up more than 30% this year as the market tightens amid output cuts from Saudi Arabia and OPEC+, and as the demand outlook improves with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. Tensions have also escalated in the Middle East after a key crude export terminal in the kingdom was attacked on Sunday, adding to a recent series of assaults on the major producer.“Demand is expected to improve and supply is continuing to shrink, but some are feeling the burden of this massive rally,” said Kim Kwangrae, commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. “It’s a mixed market.”Elevated prices and reduced barrels from Middle East producers due to OPEC+ curbs is accelerating India’s push to diversify its sources of crude and pursue alternative energy, according to the chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. The output cuts are also have an impact on the shipping market, with tanker owners losing money hauling oil on a key route to China.See also: Tanker Rates to Ship U.S. Oil to Europe Rise 80% After ColdU.S. gasoline inventories dropped by 8.5 million barrels last week, while distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- fell by 4.8 million barrels, the API said. Crude stockpiles rose by almost 13 million barrels, which would be a third weekly gain if confirmed by government figures on Wednesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Producer Prices Jump, Adding to Global Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in February, joining more expensive oil, computer chip shortages and soaring shipping costs as tailwinds for global inflation pressures.The Chinese producer price index rose 1.7% from a year earlier, official data showed Wednesday, stronger than economists’ forecasts for a 1.5% increase and up from 0.3% in January. Consumer prices fell 0.2% last month from a year earlier, slightly better than a projected 0.3% decline.As manufacturer to the world, resurgent producer prices in China raise the prospect it will start exporting inflation globally as factories hike prices for goods sold abroad. Bond markets have already been roiled by expectations that faster global growth and massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. will push up inflation.Chinese producer prices have been a major contributor to global inflation in recent decades as supply chains became more integrated. Falling prices were a key disinflation driver in 2012-2016, and made it difficult for central banks elsewhere to meet their goals of sustained inflation.This time around, inflation risks are moving in the other direction. Oil has surged close to $70 a barrel, while prices of copper and agricultural goods have rallied. Shipping rates have soared and a global shortage of computer chips could push up prices.“Metal prices were on the rise due to global fiscal stimulus money to be spent on infrastructure projects,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at ING Groep NV in Hong Kong. “If crude oil price keeps increasing it would push up other prices, like transportation, and therefore production cost, then it could generate inflation.”The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up 0.9% at 1:04 p.m. in Shanghai, after dropping more than 5% over the past two days. The yuan, which has gained about 0.2% in value this year against the dollar, was 0.1% weaker.Commodity BoomRising commodity prices were the main boost to China’s producer inflation last month. The biggest gains were in mining, which climbed 6.8% in February from a year ago, while raw material prices rose 2.9% after several months of declines.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Producer price inflation looks set to pick up further on a low base, assuming commodity prices remain buoyant. This would support increases in profits for industrial enterprises -- a positive for the economy.-- David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.However, the government’s conservative economic growth goal of more than 6% for this year, and its gradual withdrawal of stimulus mean China could play a lesser role in driving demand for commodities this year than in the years following the global financial crisis.“China may play a less dominant role in exporting global inflation, given that the government’s on the course to tighten fiscal stimulus and property measures,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. “The recent commodity price upswing to a very large extent is responding to the recovery in major advanced economies on the back of vaccination and Covid-19 containment.”Consumer PricesConsumer deflation in China eased last month, with prices still largely dragged down by cheaper pork, a key element in the country’s CPI basket. Pork prices declined 14.9% in February from a year ago, reflecting the recovery in hog supplies after outbreaks of African swine fever in recent years.That trend could reverse with the re-emergence of the disease in parts of the country. However, the statistics bureau reduced pork’s weighting in the CPI basket last month, and with consumer spending still a weak point in an otherwise strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, consumer inflation will likely remain below Beijing’s target of a 3% increase this year.Excluding the volatile energy and food costs, consumer prices were unchanged from a year earlier.“The weak CPI shows that there’s no obvious inflation pressure, unlike in the U.S., where CPI expectations have been revised up,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.Subdued inflation reduces pressure on the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, to tighten monetary policy, said Peiqian Liu, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. However, the PBOC has warned about financial risks, such as asset bubbles, suggesting a policy of gradual tightening.“We think the PBOC may continue to normalize monetary policy to neutral as credit growth slows gradually in coming months,” she added.(Updates throughout, adding comments from economists.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A nepotism scandal has Nike scrambling to rebuild trust with sneakerheads

    Nike is doing damage control after a prolific sneaker reseller was revealed to be the son of a longtime company executive.

  • Workhorse Surges as Lawmakers Take Aim at Postal Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Workhorse Group Inc. rose as a House panel made plans to examine the U.S. Postal Service’s awarding of a blockbuster truck-building contract to Oshkosh Corp. and another lawmaker raised questions about stock trades just prior to the contract announcement.Workhorse’s bid to replace delivery trucks for the Postal Service with an all-electric fleet had been viewed as the favorite, especially after President Joe Biden ordered the government to utilize emissions-free vehicles. But Oshkosh won the bid last month with a fleet that will be mostly gasoline-powered.The chairman of a key House government oversight panel says he wants his panel to look at the Postal Service’s decision.“So, you want to replace the second largest fleet in America, with fossil-fuel-based vehicles?” said House Subcommittee on Government Relations Chairman Gerry Connolly of Virginia. “If you project from now until 25 years from now, you’ll be the only gas-powered or diesel powered vehicle on the road.”Connolly spoke on a day of swift developments regarding the contract, including questions being raised about a $54.2 million late-day block trade in Oshkosh on the eve of the contract award and calls for legislation to block the award from going forward.Workhorse shares rose as much as 29.3% Monday and were briefly paused before closing up nearly 13% at $15.50 in New York trading. Oshkosh dropped $1.10 to $112.55.Gas-Guzzling ReplacementsMeanwhile, legislation being introduced by Representative Jared Huffman, a California Democrat, would require at least 75% of vehicles being procured by the post office to replace its existing gas-guzzling fleet be electric or zero emissions, according to a bill summary. The funding would need additional approval by congressional appropriators.Another Democrat, Marcy Kaptur, plans a bill asking the Postal Service to halt the Oshkosh contract until an investigation into potential political influence and whether it’s consistent with a White House executive order on electrifying the federal vehicle fleet, according to her spokesman, Griffin Anderson.The Postal Service on Feb. 23 awarded Oshkosh, a Wisconsin-based maker of military trucks, a 10-year contract for as many as 165,000 vehicles worth as much as $6 billion. Workhorse is considering challenging the award.Ohio Representative Tim Ryan on Friday raised questions about a 524,400-share Oshkosh trade, which came in after-hours trading on Feb. 22 ahead of the company’s surprise win of the postal truck contract. The size of that trade was almost as much as average daily volume in the stock in the prior year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Probe DemandedRyan’s demands for an investigation added fuel to Workhorse’s long-shot bid to overturn its loss to Oshkosh, which surged as much as 16% on the day the Postal Service announced the contract award.The holdings would be worth $59 million at Oshkosh’s closing price Monday, or roughly $5 million above the purchase price. The parties involved in the trade couldn’t be determined.“It definitely stinks and needs to be looked into at the highest levels,” Ryan, an Ohio Democrat who is fighting the award to Oshkosh, said in an interview. “If that is not suspicious, I don’t know what is. Somebody clearly knew something.”Workhorse has a 10% stake in Lordstown Motors Corp., which is in Ryan’s district.Ryan said he will ask the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate. Representatives of the agency declined to comment.An Oshkosh representative didn’t respond to a voicemail and email seeking comment.(Updates with lawmaker’s comments in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 10% from a record into a technical correction, the tech-heavy benchmark made a resounding comeback.With roughly a quarter of the index’s members surging more than 5%, the Nasdaq 100 ended Tuesday up 4% for the best rally since November. ARK Innovation ETF, star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship fund that has suffered losses of at least 10% in each of the last two weeks, jumped the most on record, adding 10%. Shares of Tesla Inc., which had fallen more than 30% from January levels, soared 20%. Stay-at-home market darlings Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. each rose more than 10%.Such is the aftermath of a technology selloff that, by one measure, reached the most oversold level in three decades. Data show droves of investors have been rushing to buy the recent dip, a strategy that -- at least on Tuesday -- was looking smart.“This whole idea of buying on the dip has been so ingrained in people’s psychology that you are going to see bounce backs after multi-day sell-offs,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “That’s inevitable, unless there is some big event on the news where everything has changed.”In recent weeks, a rise in bond yields sparked a selloff in high growth stocks, with more than $1.5 trillion wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month. Expecting higher economic growth and possible inflation, investors poured into industries perceived to benefit -- including banks and energy -- while using big tech as a source of funds.The equity market rotation was swift. Frank Cappelleri, Instinet LLC’s senior equity trader and market technician, noted that on Monday the 14-day relative strength index of a ratio of Nasdaq 100 price performance versus the S&P 500 Index hit the most depressed level since 1990.Other measures also pointed to an oversold market. At Monday’s close, the Nasdaq 100 traded 6% below its average over the past 50 days, the biggest discount since last April. At the same time, its 14-day RSI, a measure of the degree to which gains and losses outpace each other, fell to the lowest level in a year to near 30, a threshold that’s usually seen as a sign that stocks are poised to rebound.Another catalyst behind tech’s rally may have come from the bond market, where rising yields that had put pressure on richly-valued growth stocks are showing signs of easing. That’s not unexpected. Strategists from Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG warned earlier this month that the yield-fueled equity rotation had embedded rates way higher than their actual levels, setting the stage for a potential reversal should yields stabilize or pull back. Rates on 10-year Treasuries hit a 12-month high of 1.62% last Friday and have since retreated.“Wall Street is a one-way street right now and it is going whichever way the Treasury market takes it,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The move in tech stocks coincides with the rally in Treasuries, so many traders will be skeptical that this rebound will stick.”Dip buyers in tech stocks got a day of vindication as the Nasdaq 100 rallied Tuesday. As the benchmark fell into a correction over the past few weeks, there was no shortage of bottom fishing along the way, at least going by Bank of America’s client flows. Over the last four weeks, everyone from hedge funds to individual investors were big buyers, with average tech inflows reaching a record high, the bank’s data showed.While strategists from RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley have warned that the tech rout may not be over, Tuesday’s action gave hope to tech faithful that it’s not a lost cause. To Deepak Puri, chief investment officer for the Americas at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, technology and sustainability are two of the cornerstones for most medium- and long-term investing theses, and a 10% pullback isn’t likely to change that.“It had to happen. The Nasdaq, the last time I checked, it was up 75% over the last three years,” he said. “Correction territory should not be thought of as the start of some massive recalibration. Markets go up and they go down.”Still, to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, the latest tech carnage hasn’t fixed the valuation problem. At 26.2 times forward earnings, software and internet stocks are not only trading at a 43% premium relative to their own history but also remain elevated versus the S&P 500, the firm’s data show. Moreover, the firm’s model on fund positioning indicates that sentiment has yet to reach levels that typically signal a market bottom.At the same time, large rallies -- such as Tuesday’s -- often happen in the middle of deep selloffs. Take last March, for example, when the Nasdaq 100 staged five rallies of more than 4% before bottoming on March 20.“The big tech unwind may be at least halfway done,” Calvasina wrote in a note, adding, but it “isn’t finished.”(Updates with closing figures throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How We Could Sleepwalk into a War with China

    China and the United States today are on a collision course. No less an authority than Henry Kissinger said just over a year ago that the U.S. and China are in the “foot hills of a Cold War.” The two nations are significantly at odds over the status of the South China Sea, which China claims as territorial waters, potentially giving them control over rich oil and gas deposits and dominance over the 40% of the world’s trade that passes through these strategic seas.

  • Rupert Grint says there were times when making 'Harry Potter' felt 'suffocating'

    Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley from 2001 to 2011 and said he loved growing up on the sets with the same people, but always craved a change.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • J&J 'under stress' to hit EU vaccine supply goal

    Johnson & Johnson may struggle to meet its target for delivering vaccines to the EU. That's according to a European official who spoke to Reuters. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant is supposed to supply 55 million doses in the second quarter. But the firm has reportedly informed Brussels that it's facing issues which could complicate that plan. The problems concern the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment. J&J is said to be 'under stress' to meet the target - though it hasn't said it's impossible. The company's vaccine is set to be approved within days by the bloc's regulator. EU deliveries could then start in April, with a goal of 200 million doses this year. The vaccine has already been rolled out in the U.S., though March delivery forecasts there have been cut. There was no official comment on the Reuters report from the EU or J&J. Any delay would further complicate EU vaccination plans, which have been hit by bumpy supplies from other makers. AstraZeneca cut its planned first-quarter deliveries by more than a half. Deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna have also faced delays.

  • A top House Republican says the GOP has gone 'off the rails' and risks becoming a 'regional party'

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger in a new CNN interview said the GOP could lose future elections if the culture within the party didn't change.

  • Meghan Markle didn't have any formal training when she joined the royal family

    "There's no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal. There's none of that training," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey.

  • Biden has put portraits of Clinton and Bush back on display in the White House after Trump removed them

    Former President Donald Trump took the portraits of Bush and Clinton down from the White House Grand Foyer last year.

  • Covid: Hospitals in Brazilian cities 'close to collapse'

    The dire warning by a Rio-based institute comes as Brazil records 1,972 deaths in a day, a new record.

  • Split opinion on Meghan, Harry's Oprah interview

    Women's rights activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said it was "time to hold the monarchy to account" in response to the tell-all television interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.In the interview, Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide.The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before marrying in to royalty in 2018. Meghan said she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self-harm after pleading for help but getting none.Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family "about how dark his skin might be when he's born"."And let's also be clear that when we talk about this issue, particularly the issue of members of the Royal family having conversations about the colour of Archie's skin, that is racist," Mos-Shogbamimu said. "It is, for those who would like to see that as, 'oh it's just family having a conversation', no, it's not. That kind of thinking normalises racism."Royal biographer Anna Pasternak said the interview favored Meghan."Nobody asked her about her relationship with her father, nobody asked her the astonishing fact that she only had one member of her family at her wedding," Pasternak said. "This is a woman who seems to make a habit of falling out with people. But none of Meghan's real behaviour was questioned. It was an absolute exercise in torturing the House of Windsor and I came away with a very distasteful taste in my mouth."Tonja Stidhum, a staff entertainment writer at the African American oriented online magazine The Root, said the interview was "very, very revealing and sobering.""It was just like, 'Oh, my God, this is exactly what it's like to be a Black woman,' only on an upper-level class structure, right?"Stidhum said she wasn't surprised to hear about Markle's experience but was devastated to hear the details.

  • The world has changed, and now Biden needs to change how the US deals with Saudi Arabia

    Opinion: The world has changed since the Cold War, and the US-Saudi relationship needs to change too.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.