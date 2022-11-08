Lockdown at Corona del Sol High School lifted; student in custody

Tempe Police vehicle is seen here.

Corona del Sol High School in Tempe was put on a brief lockdown on Tuesday morning after reports a student was seen with a handgun.

According to Tempe police spokesperson Sgt. Hector Encinas, administrators at Corona del Sol were made aware of a social media post showing a student with a handgun around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

"The high school was immediately put on lockdown and the Tempe police department was notified and responded along with school resource officers and administration," Encinas said in a video posted to Twitter.

We wanted to advise everyone on a subject with a gun call for service on the campus of Corona Del Sol. The scene is currently safe and the gun was found to be a BB gun.



Through the course of an initial investigation, officers discovered that the student was in possession of a BB gun instead of a handgun.

Officers were then able to take the student into custody and the school lifted the lockdown shortly after 9 a.m.

"The most important thing that they wanted to echo is that everybody is safe," Encinas told The Arizona Republic.

Encinas also told The Republic that the student will be charged with interference of an educational facility and taken into custody in juvenile detention. Tempe police confirmed that action would be taken against the student, but it hasn't happened yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

