Lockdown exit cannot be speeded up even if the data is good, say Chris Whitty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura Donnelly
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
England&#39;s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty
England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty

It is “very unlikely” that lockdown exit will be speeded up, even if data on Covid cases keeps being better than was forecast, the country’s chief medical officer has said.

Prof Chris Whitty said he would "strongly advise" against any move to shorten the timetable for easing lockdown restrictions.

“If you open up too fast, a lot more people die,” Prof Whitty told MPs.

He told the science and technology committee that “things can turn bad very fast” as chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said moving faster than the current schedules would mean “flying blind” without seeing the impact of changes.

More than 22 million people have now had their first vaccine, and daily cases and deaths are the lowest for five months.

Real world data has shown both the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca jabs are more protective against hospitalisations than had been modelled, preventing around 80 per cent of hospitalisations in those aged 80 and over.

But Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick said they thought there was little chance that the current timetable for easing lockdown would be improved on.

Prof Whitty told the Commons scientific and technology committee: “It’s pretty doubtful that we will be in a position where we can say the data look so fantastically better, please take more risks here. I think that seems a very unlikely situation.”

The current strategy allows a five-week interval between significant unlocking steps, meaning that shops are not due to reopen until five weeks after schools went back.

Prof Whitty told MPs he would "strongly advise" against any attempt to "concertina" the five-week interval between steps, saying the opening of shops and outdoor hospitality on April 12 represents "a very big block" of measures.

And he said some “very significant risks” could accumulate from May 17 - when pubs and restaurants open fully.

Prof Whitty said that although older and vulnerable people would mostly be protected by vaccines, younger people will not all be vaccinated by April, and they mostly drive transmission of the virus.

And he said time was needed to assess the impact of changes on the virus, saying other countries had moved too fast to ease lockdown.

He told MPs: "If you look at the history of this all around the world, the history of this is not full of countries and individual leaders wishing they had done more, faster.

"It's full of leaders who wished they had acted quicker and then been more careful as they take things off."

The Government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance echoed that view, telling MPs: "If you truncate that, you are essentially flying blind.

"You might feel 'oh, I can smell it going in a certain direction, it looks like this', but you really want to know.

Professor Chris Whitty told MPs the situation could "turn bad" very quickly if a close eye is not kept on it.

He told MPs: "I think a lot of people may think that this is all over.

"I would encourage them to look at what is happening in continental Europe at the moment where a lot of countries are going back into rates going up and having to close things down again having not been in that situation before.

"I think it's very easy to forget quite how quickly things can turn bad if you don't keep a very very close eye on it."

The chief medical officer also pointed out that by 8 March last year, the UK had seen just two deaths, yet was in a “very difficult situation” soon after with lockdown on March 23.

He added: "If you're thinking about a surge in transmission remember that the great majority of those who will drive a surge in transmission are not yet vaccinated and will not be vaccinated by Easter.

"So, I think the idea that that is the sort of get-out-of-jail card in terms of a surge of transmission, I think, is to misremember where in the age spectrum the drive of transmission is, and it's in younger adults, not in those who have so far been vaccinated, by and large."

Modelling considered by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has suggested that even under the most optimistic set of assumptions, at least a further 30,000 Covid-19 deaths could occur.

Such numbers were “perfectly realistic” he suggested, with “all the modelling” suggesting cases will spike at some point after restrictions are eased.

He said: “What we are going to see is as things are opening up, what all the modelling suggests is that at some point we will get a surge in virus.”

“Whether that happens, we hope it doesn't happen soon, but it might for example later in the summer if we open up gradually, or if there is a seasonal effect, it might happen over the next autumn and winter.”

“But all the modelling suggests there will be a further surge and that will find the people who either have not been vaccinated, or the vaccine has not worked.

“Some of them will end up in hospital, and sadly some of them will die. And that's just the reality of where we are with the current vaccination.”

“If you open up too fast a lot more people die. A lot more people die,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Wants More “Complex Women” Characters on Screen

    "So much television allows for, even centres on, deeply flawed male characters, far less so women."

  • It's official: Nasdaq in a correction, with 10% fall from Feb record close

    The Nasdaq's retreat from its all-time highs last month is now officially considered a correction in a bull market. The Nasdaq entered the latest bull market last March and rose more than 105% from the pandemic low a year ago. Market-leading tech and tech-adjacent megacap stocks, which account for much of the Nasdaq's total market value, thrived during the pandemic recession.

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • What Harry and Meghan Learned From Diana

    How the couple used the narrative of The Crown to make their case against the royal family in a blockbuster Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • Executives connected to McCabe, Comey FBI team created a 'false Russian narrative': Solomon

    John Solomon, editor-in-chief at Just The News, discusses interal FBI text messages showing senior agents being on first-name basis with reporters from several media outlets.

  • Less than 20 percent of Americans support ‘defund the police,’ poll finds

    Despite calls for police reform, many Americans are not in favor of defunding the police. A new study published on Sunday by Ipsos and USA Today disclosed that most Americans are not in favor of defunding the police. While many activists call for police reform, the strategy that suggests redistributing funds allocated for police departments has been met with major criticism.

  • Latino churches push Covid vaccine enrollment, but some spread misinformation

    A group of Latino evangelical churches is working to help get Hispanics vaccinated, but others have spread misinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccine.

  • Stephen Colbert Defends Meghan Markle, Slams British Royals’ Jeffrey Epstein Ties

    CBSOn Monday, the late-night hosts (sans Trevor Noah, who is sadly off this week) all addressed the news that captivated 17 million Americans: Oprah Winfrey’s primetime interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who exited the British royal family over what the two characterized as a campaign of gaslighting, neglect, and racist treatment. Jimmy Kimmel mocked the royal family’s “inbreeding” past, while Stephen Colbert began his riff on a slightly more playful note.Of the portion of the interview where Markle alleged that she’d never looked up Harry online (yeah, right!), the Late Show host cracked, “What! Let me introduce you to this thing called Google. Over there, I think it’s called ‘Lorry.’ It’s full of useful information—for instance, it turns out your husband knew Princess Di. That might’ve been a hint that this was going to be a rough gig.”Then the kicker: “Also, while you’re googling, you might want to try the combo ‘Andrew,’ ‘Island,’ and ‘Epstein.’ It’ll give you an idea what the royal family is OK with.”Colbert was of course referring to Prince Andrew, the Queen of England’s supposed favorite son. Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged that the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficked her to the prince at least three times, charges that Andrew has denied, while a former employee of Epstein’s has claimed he saw Andrew “grinding” with a topless girl on Epstein’s Little St. James—a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands dubbed “Pedophile Island.” Jeffrey Epstein Employee: I Saw Prince Andrew ‘Grinding’ on Topless Girl on ‘Pedophile Island’Whereas Prince Harry was stripped of his military titles upon stepping down from his royal duties, Prince Andrew has been allowed to keep his titles despite also stepping back from royal duties following the Epstein allegations. Buckingham Palace has failed to conduct an investigation into Andrew over it and instead has been pursuing a dubious “bullying” case against Markle. Jimmy Kimmel Rips ‘Inbreeding’ Royals’ Racist Meghan Markle AttackLater on in the Oprah interview, Markle said members of Harry’s family had “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he was born.” (Harry corroborated the claim.) That caused a stunned Oprah to exclaim, “What?!”“I agree. What?! And let me just add, huh?!” added Colbert. “I’m gonna go out on a limb here that there is a possibility—just a possibility, mind you—that this medieval selective-breeding program might be… racist?” “Also, it’s never good when the British ruling class thinks someone is too dark,” he continued. “They steal their land and make them play cricket.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Liberals who made fun of Texas need to understand that your political party shouldn't be a death sentence

    Despite what liberal Twitter accounts may think, Texas isn't made up of just Republicans. The state houses millions of Democrats and deserves help.

  • Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

    On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan thrashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their damaging revelations about Britain's royal family in Sunday night's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, repeatedly saying he does not believe them — especially Markle — and clashing with cohost Susanna Reid, then guests Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Trisha Goddard, both of whom are Black. On Tuesday's show, after starting with iffy comments about another cohost's short skirt, Morgan resumed his critique of Markle and her husband — and then walked out when a fourth cohost, Alex Beresford, called him out on it. Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021 "I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times," Beresford told Morgan. "And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off," he added, apparently referring to a series of dates Morgan and Markle went on in 2015, right when she met Harry. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off?" Beresford needled. "I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her." After Morgan walked off, Beresford criticizes his "diabolical behavior," adding: "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen — 6:30 to 7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch." Morgan came back on air a short time later, Deadline reports, and advised Beresford that they need to "talk to each other in a civilized manner given we work on the same show on the same team," and "launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn't one of the best ways to go about it." Watch their subsequent, remarkably personal conversation about race, royalty, and Meghan Markle below. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • 'Just shoot me if you want to': Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers to stop attack on protesters

    Warning, this story contains images some may find distressing Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing on the dusty ground as she knelt in front of armed riot officers, Sister Ann Roza Nu Tawng was prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice as she pleaded with them not to harm protesters marching on the streets to oppose the Myanmar coup. In the striking image taken on Monday, pictured above, three officers stand over the 45-year-old nun dispassionately, while two of their colleagues also bend down on their knees, hands clasped in a prayer gesture that offers a glint of mercy. But a later picture, below, reveals the sister’s appeals for restraint were tragically in vain. Her face, visible for the first time, is contorted with tears and grief as she once more stretches out her arms – this time towards the body of a young man lying face down in the street, blood pooling on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.

  • Joe Biden’s German Shepherds return to Delaware after rescue Major bites White House security guard

    Two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden have been banished from the White House after one of them bit a security guard, according to reports. Three-year-old Major, who was adopted by Mr Biden in November 2018, had what was described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security, and has been sent back to Delaware along with 13-year-old Champ. The two dogs only moved into the White House six weeks ago, but CNN has reported that they have been sent to Mr Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, possibly to stay with minders. Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, “has been known to display agitated behaviour on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security” people familiar with the situation told the network. It is not the first time that Major has caused trouble for the President.

  • Democrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

    President Biden is expected to sign his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan this week, sending $1,400 checks to millions of Americans and unleashing billions of dollars for schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, struggling farmers, the transportation sector, and others beneficiaries. The package also "includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty," The Associated Press reports. Most parents will get monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 5 and under and $250 for children 6 to 17. "The child benefit has the makings of a policy revolution," The New York Times reports. "It is essentially a guaranteed income for families with children," aiding "more than 93 percent of children" in the U.S. A recent study found it will reduce child poverty by 45 percent, and more among Black families. Democrats intend to make the one-year benefit permanent. "Opposition has been surprisingly muted," the Times reports. No Republicans will vote for the bill, but Biden is about to sign "the greatest expansion of the welfare state since LBJ," Politico's Playbook said Monday. "How did Democrats win this fight over welfare while barely firing a shot?" Briefly, "the twin crises of disease and recession boosted support for government intervention well beyond what has been tolerated for decades," Politico said. "Donald Trump and the GOP's own support for the last two bills depolarized the fight over this one," Republicans have been "distracted by internal divisions," and "the conservative media was distracted by juicier fare than tax policy," like Dr. Seuss and antifa. Some conservatives warn the child credit will "bust budgets and weaken incentives to work or marry," the Times notes. "But a child allowance differs from traditional aid in ways that appeal to some on the right. Libertarians like that it frees parents to use the money as they choose," while "proponents of higher birthrates say a child allowance could help arrest a decline in fertility" and "social conservatives note that it benefits stay-at-home parents." Also, unlike the racially tinged welfare fights of the 1980s and '90s, many of the beneficiaries here are rural white voters. "Republicans can't count on running a backlash campaign," Samual Hammond, a child allowance proponent at the center-right Niskanen Center, tells the Times. "They crossed the Rubicon in terms of cash payments. People love the stimulus checks," and "people on the right are curious about the child benefit — not committed, but movable." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyPiers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • 'Justice League' producer Deborah Snyder shares how she and husband Zack overcame the grief of their daughter's suicide to make the 'Snyder Cut' a reality

    Snyder also revealed to Insider that she reported Joss Whedon's alleged inappropriate behavior before the movie was released back in 2017.

  • Florida’s Top Dem: Ron DeSantis Hid His COVID

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhile Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have been the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the recent CPAC straw poll, his chances of ever becoming president himself are not good, according to Florida’s top Democrat.“You know, he went MIA for three weeks in November claiming that he was working on some statewide plan. My take is that he probably had COVID and didn’t want to tell people when the vaccines first came to our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Fried also spills the tea on DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his real boss—Trump. “A lot of it was, he [DeSantis] was getting his nod from President Trump and wasn’t able to do anything without President Trump’s approval, and the same thing is happening here, because now President Trump is a resident. So I’m sure that [DeSantis] is consistently calling the president and I’m sure the president’s wealthy friends in the state of Florida are asking for the vaccines, and so they’re getting it delivered to them.”But Fried isn’t done truth-telling about DeSantis and how his vaccine rollout will burn down his presidential aspirations, after he allowed non-residents to claim coveted doses for themselves while Floridians went without. “He allowed for out-of-state people to come into the state. So we heard, you know, big donors and people on the boards of hospitals and nursing homes were flying into our state,” she tells Molly.Also in the episode, Peter Sagal of NPR’s beloved quiz show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! joins Molly to talk about the emotional life of politics and everything that isn’t on Twitter. Sagal feels passionately that when the aliens come down to Earth, they are going to not see much of a difference between left- and right-wing cable television rhetoric.Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast“Differences that are obvious to us would not be to a Martian,” he says. “Looking at a camera and explaining to us very seriously and very sincerely why another group of people are terrible... They’re trying to get the audience to feel the same way about the opposite group of people, to feel indignant, to feel angry, to feel righteously upset about how awful these people are to feed that fuel. And what that says to me is that we’re more alike than we thought.”And then the crew brings on David Shor, who says his job is to “get Democrats elected” but his formal title is head of data science at Open Labs.Shor tells us how Democrats can win elections and the big problem with the 2020 election.“One of the big stories of this election is that those non-white conservatives started to vote more like white conservatives, that we started to see this ideological polarization that’s happened over the last four years,” he says. “This has been a long-term trend, 2018 was worse than 2016. I think it’s something that a lot of people ignored, that there were a lot of races where Democrats did substantially worse than [Hillary] Clinton among non-white voters, and it was impactful. The reason we lost the Florida Senate race, or the Georgia gubernatorial race, if we had done as well among non-white voters as Clinton did, we wouldn’t have lost those races. And in the same way, going to 2020, I think, you know, 2020 was worse than 2018. And if you look at some survey data, you get some hints as to why. We ended up asking after the election, we did a large post-election survey of Latinos and asked a battery of issue questions just to try to get at what was motivating some of these voters who switched over. I think the single largest predictor was attitudes toward crime, attitudes toward public safety, attitudes toward policing.”All of that plus Kyrsten Sinema’s Marie Antoinette imitation and the secret to getting that sought-after “NPR voice” on the latest The New Abnormal.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Letters to the Editor: Joe Manchin's insulting idea that $400 is enough to keep us unemployed

    Joe Manchin's argument that enhanced uemployment benefits are a disincentive to work is straight out of the Republican playbook.

  • In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

    When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

  • Eddie Murphy took 6 years off from making movies because he was tired of winning worst actor Razzie Awards

    The comic legend needed to hit the reset button after the 0% Rotten Tomatoes-ranked "A Thousand Words."

  • Meghan: Archie's title was not royal family's "right to take away"

    A century ago, King George V decreed the children and grandchildren of the monarch automatically get prince or princess titles. Queen Elizabeth made a special ruling to extend that to William's children.