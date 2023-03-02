Politics latest news: Boris Johnson says he will find it 'very difficult' to back Sunak's Brexit deal

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is pictured this afternoon addressing a conference in central London - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

Boris Johnson has declared he is going to find it "very difficult" to vote for Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal as he delivered his verdict on the Prime Minister's so-called "Windsor Framework".

Delivering a speech at a global soft power conference in central London this afternoon, Mr Johnson argued the deal on improving the Northern Ireland Protocol will act as a "drag anchor on divergence" which he said is the entire point of Brexit.

The former prime minister also said that the deal is "not about the UK taking back control" and is very similar to the terms offered by the EU to Liz Truss when she was foreign secretary.

Mr Johnson said: "I am going to find it very difficult to vote for something like this myself because I believed that we should have done something different, no matter how much plaster came off the ceiling in Brussels."

The criticism of the Prime Minister's deal represents a set back for Mr Sunak as he continues his efforts to secure the backing of Tory Brexiteers and the DUP for his framework.

You can follow the latest updates below.

01:18 PM

Angela Merkel 'warned Boris Johnson not to press ahead with Northern Ireland Protocol Bill'

Angela Merkel, the former German chancellor, warned Boris Johnson not to press ahead with his Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the former prime minister said this afternoon.

The Bill, which has now been ditched by Rishi Sunak, would have given ministers the power to make unilateral changes to post-Brexit border arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson told a conference in central London: "I remember Angela Merkel actually coming up to me at a G20 summit and saying if you continue with this Bill it will be a Shakespearean tragedy.

"She turned out to be right there though I leave it to you to work out which tragedy it was."

01:10 PM

Boris Johnson says new Brexit deal will maintain democratic deficit in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson argued that Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal will still ultimately leave people in Northern Ireland having to comply with rules and standards set in Brussels.

Story continues

The former premier said: "Beneath the bother and the hassle of these rules, you have to ask yourself the key question: Who votes for the people who decide these rules?

"Who votes for the people who decide how your pet dog or cat can get to Northern Ireland and back? Who votes for the people who make laws about Easter eggs or cakes or boats or any other manufactured goods… no one in England or Scotland or Wales and no one in Northern Ireland."

01:06 PM

PM's Brexit deal will 'act as a drag anchor on divergence'

Boris Johnson said that "we have got to hope" that Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal "works and genuinely reduces frictions" on trade into Northern Ireland.

But he warned that the deal will make it difficult if not impossible for Northern Ireland to move away from EU rules and regulations.

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson addresses the Global Soft Power Summit at The Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London, England - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images Europe

He said: "What this will certainly not do is allow goods made in Northern Ireland to be made according to UK standards unless they are also EU standards for sale in Northern Ireland."

He said the deal will therefore "act as a drag anchor on divergence which, as I say, is the point of Brexit".

"There is no point in Brexit unless you do things differently," he added.

12:57 PM

Boris Johnson: Rishi Sunak Brexit deal similar to past offers made by EU

Boris Johnson said that the Brexit deal secured by Rishi Sunak on Northern Ireland was largely similar to what the EU had offered to Liz Truss when she was foreign secretary.

He said: "Although there are easements this is really a version of the solution that was being offered last year to Liz Truss when she was foreign secretary.

"This is the EU graciously unbending to allow us to do what we want in our own country, not by our laws but by theirs.

"They are not scrapping hundreds of pages of EU regulations. They are passing new regulations to allow British goods to pass from one part of this country to another, still under EU law, but with what they hope will be lighter bureaucracy."

12:53 PM

PM's new Brexit deal 'not about UK taking back control' - Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal is "not about the UK taking back control", Boris Johnson has said as he argued his now-ditched Northern Ireland Protocol Bill would have been the best way to solve post-Brexit problems in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at a conference in central London this afternoon, Mr Johnson said he had "mixed feelings" about the "Windsor Framework".

He said: "When I look at the deal that we have now I of course have mixed feelings. I am conscious of where the political momentum is and people’s deep desire just to get on and this has got to be about the people of Northern Ireland, the 1.9 million people, their businesses and their lives.

"And given that we have got rid of the Bill, I can see why so many people are attracted to accepting a compromise and I agree passionately with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson… that the people of Northern Ireland need their assembly and they need their government."

He added: "But, and I am conscious I am not going to be thanked for saying this but I think it is my job to do so, we must be clear about what is really going on here.

"This is not about the UK taking back control."

12:30 PM

Boris Johnson says he will find it 'very difficult' to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Boris Johnson has said he is going to find it "very difficult" to vote for Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal as he delivered his first public comments about the so-called "Windsor Framework".

He said: "I am going to find it very difficult to vote for something like this myself because I believed that we should have done something different, no matter how much plaster came off the ceiling in Brussels.

"And I hope that it will work and I also hope that if it doesn’t work we will have the guts to deploy that Bill again because I have no doubt at all that that was what brought the EU to negotiate seriously.

"And in the meantime I will continue to campaign for what I thought of, and what I think of as Brexit."

12:05 PM

Downing Street extends olive branch to teachers

Downing Street has attempted to repair relations with teachers after The Lockdown Files revealed the then education secretary said they were looking for an “excuse” not to work during the pandemic.

Asked about Sir Gavin Williamson's remarks, the Prime Minister's Official Spokesman said: "No, we don’t agree with that and I think you heard the schools minister make that point just this morning.

"The Prime Minister hugely values our hard working teachers who did so much during the pandemic to help minimise disruption to children’s education."

WhatsApp messages obtained by The Telegraph revealed Sir Gavin said teachers were looking for an “excuse” not to work during the pandemic and claimed teaching unions “really do just hate work”.

11:01 AM

Reader poll: Should Sir Gavin Williamson apologise for his teacher remarks?

10:35 AM

'I certainly don't think WhatsApp is the best way of conducting government discussions'

A Tory MP has criticised ministers for using WhatsApp when making government decisions.

Dan Poulter suggested the messaging app is “not a good medium” for considering “proper evidence and proper understanding”.

He told Times Radio: “Just as I don't think Twitter is the best way of conducting media debates, I certainly don't think WhatsApp is the best way of conducting government discussions.

“I mean, it's convenient, it's easy. But when you're making really big decisions about the country, you need to have proper evidence and a proper evidence base to do that.

“I think far too often we see that sometimes government is making short term decisions or making decisions on limited information and actually what would make much better government, particularly if we're dealing with a big situation like a pandemic, would be doing it on the basis of proper evidence and proper understanding. And WhatsApp is not a good medium for that."

10:23 AM

Tory MPs head to Windsor for election strategy away day

Away from The Lockdown Files, Tory MPs are heading to Windsor today for an away day to discuss general election strategy.

The event is being held at the hotel where Rishi Sunak last week unveiled his new Brexit deal.

Proceedings are due to get underway with an introduction from the Prime Minister himself at 11.30am, according to Politico.

There will then a polling presentation, break out sessions on subjects including how to beat the Lib Dems, and a pub quiz before an evening dinner with the PM.

10:18 AM

Labour: Williamson comments a ‘kick in the teeth for teachers’

Labour said comments made by Sir Gavin Williamson and Matt Hancock during the pandemic about teachers and teaching unions were a “kick in the teeth” for the education sector.

Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, said the comments would add “insult to injury” at a time of staff shortages.

She said: “These comments are a kick in the teeth for teachers who stretched every sinew for children during the pandemic.

“They add insult to injury at a time when fewer people are joining the profession, and when teachers are leaving classrooms in their droves.

“The Conservatives have shown us today exactly how much they value our teachers. Labour will always value the incredible work all school staff do.”

09:58 AM

'That’s the kind of issue that the Covid inquiry will look at in great detail'

Schools minister Nick Gibb said it will be up to the official Covid-19 inquiry to examine whether the Government made the right decisions to keep schools open or closed during the pandemic.

He told the BBC: "We always took decisions based on what was in the best interests of children. We also had to deal with what was a very new pandemic, a virus against which humans did not have any immunity.

"We were always reliant on and followed the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and the evidence that was emerging. Day by day, new evidence was emerging as the scientists were learning about this virus. And from that experience and those lessons we were then taking decisions about what to do in schools."

On the decision to close schools to most pupils, he said: "That’s the kind of issue that the Covid inquiry will look at in great detail. We had to take decisions – they were taken on an hourly basis, a daily basis. And they were very difficult decisions because this whole virus was very new and we were learning about it."

09:27 AM

Minister: Williamson WhatsApp messages sent ‘in the heat of the moment’

Nick Gibb, the current schools minister, said he did not agree with Sir Gavin Williamson’s comment that teachers were looking for an “excuse” not to work during the pandemic.

But he suggested Mr Williamson did not mean what he wrote because the WhatsApp messages were sent “in the heat of the moment”.

Asked if agreed with the “excuse” remark, Mr Gibb told LBC Radio: “No, and I don’t think he did either because those WhatsApp messages were said in the heat of the moment.”

Asked about Sir Gavin’s comment that teaching unions “really do just hate work”, Mr Gibb said: “I think he was talking about the union, but I don’t think he believes that either. Gavin’s own wife is a primary school teacher – I’ve worked with Gavin for two years; I know he holds teachers in the highest regard.”

08:49 AM

'An apology would be fine but those people are yesterday’s men'

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said The Lockdown Files showed politicians had privately “sneered” at teachers during the pandemic.

He told BBC Breakfast: “What we were finding particularly around face coverings is parents needed a huge amount of reassurance that it was safe to send their child back to school. And frankly parents didn’t trust the politicians on this, they trusted school and college leaders.

“So for those very people who put their head above the parapet and did the right thing for the nation’s children and young people, to be sneered at in those terms — well, frankly, shame on them.”

He added: “An apology would be fine but those people, let’s be honest, are yesterday’s men.”

08:46 AM

Union boss accuses Sir Gavin Williamson of 'sneering denigration' of teachers

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, has accused Sir Gavin Williamson of a "sneering denigration of the teaching profession".

He told BBC Breakfast: "What I make of that is it’s contemptible, because we have to remind ourselves that this was an age of extraordinary anxiety, we hadn’t got vaccines etc. And the Government was starting to look to the teaching profession to start to welcome those young people back into school. There was a huge debate going on, a very snarky debate about whether face covering should or shouldn’t be worn.

"And essentially the very people who then brought those young people back into school are being described in those snide terms by that former education secretary – in the very terms which as someone who’s worked in education for all these years, who wants the brightest and the best people to want to become politicians, that is less likely this morning because of that sneering denigration of the teaching profession."

08:22 AM

Matt Hancock ‘will not be commenting further on any other stories’

Matt Hancock issued a lengthy statement this morning in which he said he will “not be commenting further on any other stories” from The Lockdown Files.

Here is the statement in full:

“I am hugely disappointed and sad at the massive betrayal and breach of trust by Isabel Oakeshott. I am also sorry for the impact on the very many people – political colleagues, civil servants and friends – who worked hard with me to get through the pandemic and save lives. “There is absolutely no public interest case for this huge breach. All the materials for the book have already been made available to the Inquiry, which is the right, and only, place for everything to be considered properly and the right lessons to be learned. As we have seen, releasing them in this way gives a partial, biased account to suit an anti-lockdown agenda. “Isabel and I had worked closely together for more than a year on my book, based on legal confidentiality and a process approved by the Cabinet Office. Isabel repeatedly reiterated the importance of trust throughout, and then broke that trust. “Last night, I was accused of sending menacing messages to Isabel. This is also wrong. When I heard confused rumours of a publication late on Tuesday night, I called and messaged Isabel to ask her if she had ‘any clues’ about it, and got no response. When I then saw what she’d done, I messaged to say it was ‘a big mistake’. Nothing more. “I will not be commenting further on any other stories or false allegations that Isabel will make. I will respond to the substance in the appropriate place, at the inquiry, so that we can properly learn all the lessons based on a full and objective understanding of what happened in the pandemic, and why.”

08:00 AM

Matt Hancock denies sending ‘menacing’ message to Isabel Oakeshott

Matt Hancock has denied sending a “menacing” message to Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist behind the tranche of leaked WhatsApp messages published by The Telegraph.

Ms Oakeshott claimed that the former health secretary sent her a “menacing message” in the early hours of Wednesday morning after the messages were published.

In a brief statement, Mr Hancock said: “This is not true.”

07:58 AM

Education union accuses Sir Gavin Williamson of 'terrible, cheap, tribal stereotyping' of teachers

Sir Gavin Williamson has been accused by an education union boss of engaging in "terrible, cheap, tribal stereotyping" after The Lockdown Files revealed he said teachers were looking for an "excuse" not to work during the pandemic.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told LBC Radio: "It is terrible, cheap, tribal stereotyping. And at the heart of it, I think even more worrying, we would have all WhatsApp messages we probably wouldn’t like to have on the front of a newspaper.

"The trouble with this is it’s deeper than that I think. People were making decisions about public health and we kind of hoped that they would be doing that based on public health advice and using due process of government, that is minutes were being taken etc. What we are seeing today is it really wasn’t about that."

Following the publication of the messages, the former education secretary tweeted that his comments had been "about some unions and not teachers".

07:46 AM

Politicians portrayed teachers in 'contemptuous way' - teaching union chief

A teaching union boss claimed The Lockdown Files showed teachers were being portrayed by politicians in a "contemptuous way" during pandemic discussions inside government.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told LBC Radio: "I think this is a pretty squalid moment and that denigration of a teaching profession who if you remember in an era before we had vaccinations were being asked to bring children and young people against huge uncertainty and anxiety back into our schools and they did that, to see the contemptuous way in which they are being portrayed by those politicians I think does very, very little credit to those people at the top of government."

07:37 AM

Teaching union boss criticises 'government by WhatsApp'

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said this morning that The Lockdown Files suggested there was "government by WhatsApp" during the pandemic and politicians were "jockeying for position".

He told LBC Radio: "I think that this is a pretty squalid morning. I worked in education for 32 years, I have always wanted our brightest and best young people to aspire to be politicians because they can make a difference to the world and what have we got this morning?

"We have got apparently government by WhatsApp and an arms race between whether England can be seen to be doing the same things as Wales.

"It is not that the people who we thought were the adults in the room were ultimately giving advice which was then accepted whether it is on face coverings etc or school closures, it is that politicians were jockeying for position."

07:35 AM

Face masks introduced in English secondary schools to avoid ‘argument’ with Sturgeon

Face masks were introduced in schools for the first time after Boris Johnson was told it was “not worth an argument” with Nicola Sturgeon over the issue, The Lockdown Files reveal.

Mr Johnson went ahead with the policy despite England’s Chief Medical Officer saying there were “no very strong reasons” to do so.

It was one of the most controversial of the pandemic and was not finally ended in England until January 2022 – 16 months later.

You can read the full story here.

07:02 AM

Sir Gavin Williamson considered resigning over decision to close schools during pandemic

Sir Gavin Williamson considered resigning as education secretary during the pandemic over the Government's decision to shut schools at the start of 2021, he has revealed in a piece for The Telegraph.

Sir Gavin said that he thought "long and deeply" about quitting:

Looking back now, I wonder whether I should have resigned at that point. I certainly thought long and deeply over whether I should have gone then. I just felt so personally upset about it. Ultimately, if the medical experts were saying that’s what needed to be done then you’re torn even if – in your heart of hearts – you know the best place for children was in school. I’ve always been a team player, but you often found that different departments had different priorities and you sometimes felt that what was said one day was very rapidly changing the next day.

You can read the piece in full here.

06:57 AM

Sir Gavin Williamson urged to apologise over teacher remarks

Sir Gavin Williamson has been urged to apologise after The Lockdown Files revealed he said teachers were looking for an “excuse” not to work during the pandemic (you can read the full story here).

The then education secretary also criticised both school staff and teaching unions for their response to coronavirus, saying that the latter “really do just hate work”.

The Liberal Democrats said that Mr Williamson “should apologise for these comments”.

Munira Wilson, the party’s education spokeswoman, said: “Gavin Williamson was a disgraceful education secretary and these comments solidify his place in history as one of the worst Ministers ever to grace Government.

“At the very least Gavin Williamson should apologise for these comments. The most shocking thing about Williamsons' catalogue of failures is that Rishi Sunak believes this person was still fit to serve in Government."