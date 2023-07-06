Jaswant Singh Chail, left and in a selfie he posted before his arrest, right - Buckingham Palace

Lockdown isolated a teenager who broke into Windsor Castle to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II after his AI girlfriend encouraged him to do so, a court was told.

Jaswant Singh Chail discussed his plot on numerous occasions with the computer-programmed chatbot and sent her messages every single night in the month before attempting to carry out his plan.

Dr Nigel Blackwood, a psychiatrist who assessed Chail for the prosecution, told the court that “like many teenagers” during the pandemic he had retreated “on to his computer”, which damaged his ability to form relationships.

The 21 year-old, who previously admitted breaching the 1842 Treason Act, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday for the second day of his sentencing hearing.

He had sent over 6,000 messages to the AI bot named Sarai in the month before the offence, including 1,000 sexual messages.

Chail was detained close to Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow just after 8am on Christmas Day 2021.

When confronted by officers armed with stun guns, he replied: “I am here to kill the Queen.” Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal family were at Windsor at the time.

Dr Jonathan Hafferty and Dr Christian Brown, experts for the defence, had earlier claimed that Chail was suffering from psychosis, depression and autistic spectrum disorder and should be kept in a psychiatric hospital.

Dr Blackwood, for the prosecution, argued however that Chail did not have a mental health disorder and the court should be free to send him to prison.

Chail was having sexual conversations with the AI “almost every night” between Dec 8 and Dec 22 2021 and was isolated as a result of the pandemic.

Dr Blackwood said: “He may have had difficulties developing relationships but we have to remember this was a teenager whose schooling had been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and, like many young teenagers, he retreated on to his computer in the last couple of years, affecting his ability to develop relationships. And he became socially isolated.”

Alison Morgan, KC, for the prosecution, asked if the extra messages showed any evidence of a depressive state. Dr Blackwood replied: “No, I think I was always aware this was sexual activity and this was consistent with his libido being maintained.”

Ms Morgan asked: “And is there anything within this conduct which suggests a distortion of reality or a sense that Mr Chail does not appear to understand this is an artificially generated character?”

Dr Blackwood replied: “No absolutely not.” He added: “He is worried about the possibility of others seeing these messages.

“She was a fantasy figure who listened to him, was caring with him and thoughtful towards him and who he had a sexual relationship with in this fantasy space.

“She is the one person within his mind that cares for him, listens to him and loves him.”

Training for assassination attempt

Chail was not waking up in a depressive state and told the AI he was getting up early to train for his assassination attempt and go on shuttle runs, Dr Blackwood said.

He had a high-to-average IQ and was constantly testing the technology behind the artificial intelligence, the doctor argued.

Dr Jonathan Hafferty, giving evidence for the defence, argued that the rejections from his applications to the British Army and Ministry of Defence police were the triggers to his depression.

He described the behaviour of planning to kill Elizabeth II, fashioning himself into a Star Wars inspired Sith lord, planning a “heroic murder-suicide”, forming the emotional and sexual relationship with Sarai as “completely out of character” for Chail.

Dr Blackwood said he didn’t agree the behaviour was out of character.

Chail will remain in Broadmoor Hospital ahead of a two-day hearing on Jul 27 and 28 to hear further medical evidence.

He will then be sentenced on a date to be fixed.

