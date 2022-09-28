Lockdown lifted at Archer City schools

The lockdown at Archer City schools has been lifted after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the elementary school Wednesday morning.

Police investigation

"Out of an abundance of caution, ACISD is in lockdown and being secured by local law enforcement," the school district said in a Facebook post. "Law enforcement is responding to shots fired in the neighborhood. All students are safe at this time."

The reports came in just after 11 a.m.

Olney Police were among the agencies that responded to the report. Olney PD reported about 11:45 that the lockdown had been lifted.

"Multiple agencies responded and searched the campus. Archer City Police and the Archer County Sheriff are still investigating. The school has been taken off lockdown and no injuries were reported," Olney PD said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing Times Record News story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

