Lockdown lifted at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School lifted after Friday morning ‘incident’

Yarmouth Police say they are “actively investigating an incident” at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.

The school was placed in lockdown on Friday morning. That lockdown has since been lifted, according to a social media post by police.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time. More information will be available at a later time,” said police

Friday is the last day of school at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the police and the school system for more information.

