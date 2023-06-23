Lockdown lifted at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School lifted after Friday morning ‘incident’
Yarmouth Police say they are “actively investigating an incident” at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.
The school was placed in lockdown on Friday morning. That lockdown has since been lifted, according to a social media post by police.
“There is no threat to public safety at this time. More information will be available at a later time,” said police
Friday is the last day of school at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.
Boston 25 News has reached out to the police and the school system for more information.
