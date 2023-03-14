Lockdown lifted at Timberline High School in Lacey after report of gun on campus proves unfounded

Police responded to Timberline High School in Lacey on Tuesday morning after someone reported seeing a gun in the school’s parking lot.

As a precaution, the school was immediately placed on lockdown as law enforcement searched for a potential suspect vehicle.

School resource officers’ investigation later determined that no gun was seen on campus, according to the Lacey Police Department.

The lockdown was lifted once police determined there was no threat to students or staff at the school.