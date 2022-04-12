Lockdown lifted at Turlock Junior High after threat of violence

Turlock Junior High was on lockdown Tuesday morning after a threat was called into the campus, according to Turlock police.

Sgt. Mike Parmley said an anonymous male caller “threatened violence at the school” around 9:45 a.m. He didn’t know specifics about the threat.

The school was put on lockdown and several officers responded to search the campus on Walnut Road. After determining the campus was safe, authorities lifted the lockdown. An officer will remain at the school for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution, Parmley said.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.