Lockdown puppy boom could be fuelling the next pandemic

Buyer beware: Veterinarians across the UK have been put on alert for a zoonotic disease, most cases of which have been found in rescue dogs that were street strays in Romania - Canine Companions for Independence/PA

Britain’s obsession with buying puppies in lockdown has led to vets across the country being put on alert for a new disease that can jump from dogs to humans.

Huge demand for pets saw puppy imports double from some countries, resulting in a marked increase in cases of brucellosis in dogs.

The bacterial infection is incurable in canines and most are put to sleep, but people can be treated with antibiotics. However, in some cases the infection can remain for life.

Public Health England (PHE) on Friday night said 250 people have been tested for the disease but no one has returned a positive result.

Government health and animal welfare officials have now stepped up surveillance, and every laboratory in Britain has been instructed to report all positive tests for the disease.

In the past year approximately 60 cases have been confirmed in dogs, compared with just three previously - two in 2017 and one in 2018.

Most at risk are owners of infected dogs, breeders, vets and their staff who come into contact with them or their body fluids - especially those who have come into contact with dogs that have just given birth to puppies.

Infected people suffer from fevers and chills, general malaise, and can also be infected for life. Children under five, pregnant women and anyone with a compromised immune system such as cancer patients can suffer chronic illness.

Most cases have been found in rescue dogs that were street strays in Romania. The number of commercial dog imports from Romania increased last year to 29,348 compared to 19,480 in 2019.

Government to tighten puppy immigration controls

The alarming increase in cases has given extra urgency for the Government to speed up plans to tighten puppy immigration controls.

The British Veterinary Association and the Dogs’ Trust are also calling for ministers to make compulsory the pre-import screening of all dogs entering the country to prevent further spread of the disease.

Dr Neil Hudson, a Conservative and the only MP who is a qualified vet, is also demanding “the most stringent health checks” on dogs coming into Britain.

“There has been a massive increase in imported dogs during the pandemic and this has some unintended consequences. Brucellosis is a health risk for dogs and people. We need more mandatory checks and people must take more care where they are sourcing their dogs from”, he said.

“The disease is incurable in dogs, and most have to be put down. And while humans can be treated with antibiotics, they are considered infected for life. We have to be very careful.”

Vets advised to wear PPE when dealing with cases

The Government chief vet Christine Middlemiss has also warned all vets about the possible risk, and advised them and staff to wear personal protective clothing when dealing with cases.

Infection is passed to humans through contact with diseased dogs and their body fluids after giving birth.

In dogs, infection is transmitted in mating or contact with after-birth fluids.

In female dogs brucellosis can trigger abortion, and in any future pregnancies puppies can die shortly after birth.

Fertility can be affected in infected male dogs, while both sexes can suffer, lameness, lethargy, premature ageing, and some dogs show no symptoms.

Daniella Dos Santos, senior Vice President the BVA, confirmed vets were increasingly concerned about disease risk from imported dogs “without health histories”.

“These so-called Trojan dogs arrive in the UK often with no health records. Some charities carry out pre-import testing, but there’s no requirement to do so for diseases not commonly found in the UK, potentially putting the British dog population at risk,” she said.

“In some cases, like canine brucellosis, there’s an added risk for public health, including our veterinary teams who treat and handle these animals.”

She advised anyone wishing to rehome a dog to choose a UK-based charity and called for “urgent action from the Government to introduce mandatory pre-import testing of dogs coming into the country”.

Dr Paula Boyden, Veterinary director at the Dogs’s Trust, said: “We don’t want to say we should not have these dogs. But we would like compulsory pre-screening of dogs.

“We are now doing blanket screening of all imported dogs that end up in our rescue centres. This is a zoonotic disease that can affect you and I. The risk to humans is low but is not zero.”

MPs are to take part in a Petitions Committee animal welfare debate on Monday, and the Government is to publish its Kept Animals Bill, cracking down on puppy smuggling and importation rules shortly.

There was no response from PHE but a Defra spokesman said: “Now the transit period has ended, we have the opportunity to go further than ever (in legislation), and our Action Plan for Animal Welfare pledges to end the abhorrent, cruel practice of puppy smuggling and low welfare pet imports.”

Future policy will be guided by risk assessment and disease monitoring.

‘I don’t want anyone to go through our experience’

Hannah Ouston with Loki

Hannah Ouston, 30, a legal executive from Cheltenham, has spoken out to warn dog owners and anyone wishing to buy a puppy to be aware of the threat from brucellosis in their beloved pet.

She and husband, Jack, 30, a care worker, always longed for a dog, and during lockdown moved to a bigger flat with a garden to accommodate one.

“It was meant to be the start of our family,” Mrs Ouston said.

“We chose to use a Romanian dog rescue centre because there was a long wait for puppies everywhere, and it is very difficult for two people working and living in a rented flat to meet the criteria for most UK rehoming charities.

“We looked at lots of photos and chose a cross-breed, Loki, because he was so cute with black and brown hair and beautiful white paws.

“He was 16 weeks old when we got him on August 9 last year. He cost £340, was gorgeous, settled in beautifully, a delight.

“In September, we were worried because he seemed lame. We took him to the vet but was fine after a week’s bed rest.

“But on September 23 we were woken up at 3am by him now, screaming in pain. We got up to calm him and took him to the vet at 8am. They discovered he was suffering from neck pain and put him on strong painkillers. But his pain went on for weeks. We were exhausted, and he was very sick and was on four different medications.

“Loki has turned us into a family. He had a number of painful episodes and then was in contact with a woman who had also got a Romanian rescue dog that had to be put down.

“Eventually Loki was tested for brucellosis and he had to be put down."

She added: “If Loki was not put down he would never have been able to go on public land or mix with other dogs or children. Antibiotics might have helped him but the infection would return. He was never going to lead a normal life and would be in pain forever.

“He was put down on October 25, 2020, 10 short weeks after his arrival into our lives. It was the worst time of our lives. We were also tested and my husband showed a false positive but he was fine.

“I am speaking out because I don’t want anyone to go through our experience or any other dog to suffer so much pain.”