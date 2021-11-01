What Lockdown? Russia’s Halloween Night Was an All-Out Rager

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Nemtsova
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yevgeny Sofiychuk / TASS via Getty Images
Yevgeny Sofiychuk / TASS via Getty Images

MOSCOW—Russia lost a record-breaking 1,100 lives to COVID-19 on Monday alone. The data is grim: With only 37 percent of the population vaccinated, one out of every 10 COVID patients in the city of St. Petersburg has landed in an intensive care unit, battling for their life as infection rates and fatalities across the country spiral out of control. The crisis is so severe that last week, President Vladimir Putin ordered a nationwide work-from-home order until Nov. 7, with authorities insisting that stringent restrictions are the only way to curb the spread of the virus.

Still, it seems that the terrifying death toll and warnings from the Kremlin were not enough to stop Russians from celebrating Halloween in style this year. With citizens prohibited from gathering in bars or nightclubs, hundreds took to the streets of St. Petersburg’s main avenue of Nevsky Prospect on Sunday, where they danced the night away as street performers and musicians entertained the crowds.

Like St. Petersburg, Moscow’s lockdown includes the closure of gyms, restaurants, and other businesses, with limited exceptions like grocery stores and pharmacies. But that didn’t stop the elite from taking advantage of certain loopholes in the city’s anti-COVID measures, which technically allow them to attend parties at privately rented venues and hotels.

Over the weekend, Russian socialite and television presenter Anna Mongayt posted a photograph of herself attending a Halloween party at Moscow’s Ritz-Carlton hotel, an internationally renowned hotspot for the wealthy that once hosted former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“All public events have been banned in Moscow, so people look for the gaps in the rules, make personal deals and arrangements,” Mongayt told The Daily Beast in a message. “I attended two Halloween parties over the weekend, one at the Ritz-Carlton… and one at a loft, where we ordered catering and our own DJs. Life goes on but I wonder what will happen to the parties that took the entire year to arrange.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Анна Монгайт (@mongayt)

Moscow’s famed loft spaces, beloved by the city’s hipsters, were booked out days before Halloween, according to Russia’s Business FM. The outlet reported that demand for leasing loft spaces actually doubled over Halloween weekend, only days after Moscow went into a partial lockdown.

Russians have long been drawn to the intrigue of underground events, a form of rebellion since the KGB era, when citizens could only speak the truth within the confines of their living rooms.

“You can find anything you need underground in Moscow during this lockdown. You can cut your hair, have a meal or get together for a party, people find a way,” Echo of Moscow editor Olga Bychkova told The Daily Beast. “Managers at beauty salons or sports clubs let regular clients know that they actually continue working in secret.”

A well-known DJ and blogger, Karen Shainyan, is a staunch proponent of the underground lifestyle. “If people invite me to join their party underground, I am more than happy to play music,” Shainyan told The Daily Beast. “I see no sense in these restrictions, especially for people like me, who’ve been vaccinated.”

Russia’s Petty Race With the West Ends in Dire COVID Crisis

A Moscow museum dedicated to the famed Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov decided to host its own party, in light of the fact that museums are some of the few venues still open to the public. “It’s fun to live on the edge and do something mysterious or even banned,” 23-year-old Anastasia, a Moscow-based journalism student who attended the event, told The Daily Beast.

Russia’s filthy rich seem to be particularly irked by the recent lockdown restrictions. Ksenia Sobchak, the face of Moscow’s glamorous elite, posted a selfie on Sunday night from what looked like a lavish hotel lobby.

“I definitely don’t want to sit in quarantine. I got vaccinated a long time ago,” Soback, who’s known as “Putin’s goddaughter” for her ties to the president, wrote in the post. “I am an ultimately rational person, I don’t understand why with such horrible spreading figures restaurants and gyms are dangerous and metros are not.”

Just last week, Sobchak, a wealthy business lady and ex-presidential candidate, was criticized for flying a private jet to a luxurious villa in Italy’s Lake Como, where she officiated the marriage of 60-year-old billionaire ex-senator Andrei Vavilov and his 24-year-old bride, Sofi Dilua. She attended the wedding shortly after another scandal had broken out in the resort city of Sochi: A Maybach carrying the socialite to the airport crashed into another car, killing a 35-year-old woman.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ксения Собчак (@xenia_sobchak)

In her Sunday Instagram post, Sobchak left her 8.6 million followers with a cliffhanger. “I am flying away to a place where there is no quarantine,” she wrote. “Guess where to?”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York City Is Getting a Brand-New Ritz-Carlton Hotel — and Bookings Just Went Live

    We got a first look inside, and it doesn't disappoint.

  • Deadly Halloween weekend

    Deadly Halloween weekend

  • FBI, other agencies did not heed mounting warnings of Jan. 6 riot -Washington Post

    Among the information that came officials' way in the weeks before what turned into a riot as lawmakers met to certify the results of November's presidential election was a Dec. 20 tip to the FBI that supporters of then-President Donald Trump were discussing online how to sneak guns into Washington to "overrun" police and arrest members of Congress, according to internal bureau documents obtained by The Post. On one site, a poster specifically mentioned Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, as a target, the Post said. Romney was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump last February on one charge of inciting an insurrection, which was leveled by the House of Representatives during a second impeachment of the former president.

  • Expect more downside from the S&P 500 at year's end: Analyst

    Jill Carey Hall, Head of U.S. SMID-Cap Strategy at Bank of America Global Research, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick to discuss the market outlook for the remainder of 2021.

  • Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

    Robert Durst was indicted Monday for murder in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst, whose disappearance nearly four decades ago has long shadowed the incarcerated millionaire, contributing to his increasingly bizarre and violent behavior and leading to an infamous on-camera confession. A grand jury in the New York City suburbs returned the second-degree murder indictment just weeks after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint in town court charging the 78-year-old real estate heir with murder, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah said. Durst is serving a life sentence in California for killing a confidante who helped him cover up Kathie Durst's slaying.

  • Here is who national experts are predicting will win Kansas City Chiefs-Giants game

    Sixty pundits made picks for the “Monday Night Football” game. Here is who they believe will prevail in the game and what they’re saying about the Chiefs.

  • Steve Buscemi dresses as his meme-launching 'How do you do, fellow kids?' 30 Rock character for Halloween

    Our favorite P.I. popped up in Brooklyn to regale trick-or-treaters this weekend.

  • Heart attack risk higher for women in charge at work and home

    Women who have leading roles both at home and work are more likely to have a heart attack than those that have an important part in just one domain.

  • American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

    The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent years, while the Red Sea has seen similar assaults amid an ongoing shadow war between Tehran and Israel.

  • Afghanistan: Gunmen attack wedding to stop music being played

    The attack by men who identified themselves as Taliban has left at least two dead, officials say.

  • Modern chemical pesticides are needed more than ever to fight rising food prices, climate change and world hunger

    If you want a glimpse into the future, look up the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s latest update to its global Food Price Index; it jumped over 3% in August and now stands almost 33% higher than this time last year. The rest is simply because the world is not producing enough food to meet the needs of a growing population. Instead, many policy makers seem to assume that the agriculture industry has largely solved the extraordinarily complex problem of producing a healthy, abundant and secure food supply.

  • A ‘Genetic Goldmine’ in Chile’s Desert Could Help Create New Drought-Resistant Crops

    Melissa AguilarThe Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest place on Earth outside of the North and South Poles. Yet it’s teeming with plant life that has evolved to cope with limited water and nutrients, a high-altitude environment that’s exposed to high amounts of radiation from sunlight, and extreme temperature changes that shift 50 degrees between night and day. That makes them the perfect specimens to study in order to develop crops that can grow in a world decimated by climate change.In a mas

  • NC man gets 7 to 9 years in teen’s shooting death. ‘This is an injustice,’ mother says.

    Exclusive: Carlos Olguin had seven prior gun charges, but Mecklenburg County prosecutors dismissed most of them. Then he shot an East Mecklenburg High School football player to death at a party.

  • Supreme Court Allows Ruling in Favor of California Trans Man to Stand

    This means Evan Minton's case against Mercy San Juan Medical Center — a hospital that denied him a hysterectomy — can go forward.

  • Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush Makes It Easy to Dry My Curly Hair

    Photo: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Revlon.I’ve always envied those who, armed with only a blowdryer and round brush, could give themselves a sleek blowout that lasted for days. Imagine styling your hair once – once! – and looking put together for the rest of the week. The logistics of wrapping hair around a brush with one hand while angling a stream of scalding air with the other always turned my very curly hair into a frizzy mop of fluff. If I didn’t go to a salon, I couldn’t get a blowout. End of

  • Judge sets rules for trial of Epstein associate

    A judge ruled Monday that accusers in the upcoming sex trafficking trial of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell can use pseudonyms to protect their privacy. (Nov. 1)

  • Cavs' Love placed in health protocols, out indefinitely

    Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Monday's game at Charlotte — and likely several more. The Cavaliers provided a brief statement on Love as they got ready to play the finale of a five-game road trip, saying only that “further updates will be provided at the appropriate time.” The 33-year-old Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for Cleveland this season in a reserve role.

  • Russia’s Petty Race With the West Ends in Dire COVID Crisis

    Yevgeny SofiychukAfter a devastating few months, the latest COVID surge is easing across much of the world. But while most countries are getting better, Russia is actually getting worse.And for one main reason. “A significant percentage of Russians fear the vaccine more than the virus,” Anna Gotlib, a Russian-born philosopher and bioethicist at Brooklyn College, told The Daily Beast.And the Russian government, rather than battling vaccine skepticism, has actually encouraged it. All in the hope o

  • Hawley says Garland will go down as 'one of the worst' AGs in US history

    Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News that he would could continue probing potential ethics violations by Attorney General Merrick Garland, arguing that he's "completely compromised the independence" of his office.

  • Supreme Court rejects appeal over secretive court's work

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal over whether the public should have access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The justices turned away the appeal filed by civil liberties and media rights groups arguing that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Sonia Sotomayor said they would have heard the case.