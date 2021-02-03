Lockdown-sceptic MPs desperate for focus to shift to learning to live with the disease

Vaccinations

When Sir Graham Brady and fellow Tory MPs appeared on a video conferencing call with a select group of scientists last week, a key theme, naturally, was how quickly Britain can safely move out of lockdown.

Sir Graham, the chairman of the 1922 Tory backbench committee, was keen to find out whether the pandemic would become endemic, like the four other human coronaviruses.

"Should we expect the current quite rapid decline of positivity to continue and to coincide with the protection starting to kick in from the vaccines?" he asked.

Although the answer to that depends on how the epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 might change as it continues to mutate, what is crystal clear is that lockdown-sceptic MPs are desperate for the scientific focus to shift from pursuing a Covid-free policy to learning to live with the virus.

And it seems that ministers including Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, share their concerns that scientists are "moving the goalposts" when it comes to the lifting of restrictions.

Rishi Sunak said in September that the public needs to learn with coronavirus and 'without fear' - Simon Dawson/Reuters

The original aim of locking down was to protect the vulnerable along with the NHS, but in recent weeks it seems some members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) are now trying to make case numbers an increasingly influential condition of easing the measures.

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data suggests that the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus has stopped falling, with around one in 55 people in the community in England reported to have had the virus in the week ending January 23.

In a document submitted to Sage, the Department of Health and Social Care and Home Office last week revealed grim scenarios for next winter, suggesting England could record 100,000 excess deaths from October 2020 to February 2021, 70,000 of which would be down to Covid itself.

Excess deaths are the number of fatalities above the five-year average. There were 61,000 between March and October last year.

Sage currently puts the 'R' number, which reflects the average number of people an infected person passes the virus to, between 0.7 and 1.1 for the UK and between 0.7 and 1.0 for England. If 'R' is above one, the epidemic is growing. If it is below one, it is shrinking.

But a number of scientists are now increasingly starting to question Sage's use of data, largely produced by computer modelling, to determine when the lockdown should be lifted.

Speaking in a personal capacity, Professor Robert Dingwall, a member of both the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) and the the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation, last week told MPs "distinctions must be made between this winter and next winter" in order to avoid another lockdown later this year.

"The Sage network wasn't set up to manage a societal problem. It was set up to manage a problem of a very specific infection, which is how we've got launched on this pathway, which might be about elimination, it might be about eradication, it might be about zero Covid," he said.

"It's not about how we live with another respiratory infection that is pretty much like all the other respiratory infections that we've always lived with."

Professor Anthony Brookes, a genomics and health data scientist at the University of Leicester, said the disproportionate focus on case numbers was unhelpful.

"We've called them cases when they're just positive tests," he said. "If you test more people you'll detect more cases, even if nothing else changes. So we should report the positivity rate, which is the fraction of people carrying the virus.

"But the virus prevalence is really not all that important. The real issue is how many people are dying, and that is rapidly falling to a rate we tolerate easily in every flu season, whereafter we can return to a normal free society and stop all this obsessive mass testing."

Professor Carl Heneghan, of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford University, said testing had created a climate of "anxiety, panic and fear", adding: "With the advent of PCR testing for other viruses, we may see the detection of up to three million people with infections in a week.

"Without context, the natural reaction will be to lock down. But as we go into winter, we will see the rise of other viruses such as RSV rhinovirus, adenovirus and influenza. There are about 30 pathogens that I know of that cause viral pneumonia in primary care."

As well as avoiding another lockdown come winter, pressure is also growing on Boris Johnson to reopen schools sooner than March 8 after Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, announced that pupils in Scotland will return to the classroom after the February half-term.

On Wednesday, Mark Harper, the chairman of the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) of Tory MPs said: "There needs to be a very good reason for keeping English schools shut for so much longer.

"Every hour of classroom learning lost is a tragedy for the nation's children, and the schools shutdown is having a huge impact on children's health and welfare."

Demanding that the Government start easing restrictions once the top four risk groups have been vaccinated by February 15 and protected by March 8, he added: "We've got to demonstrate to the public how the good news about the vaccination rollout translates into a return to normal life."

He stressed that hospitalisations and death rates should be the "test for lifting restrictions" ahead of any other measure. Those words appeared to echo Mr Sunak’s claim, back in September, that the public needs to learn with coronavirus and "without fear".

It seems the Chancellor is determined to restore not only the British economy but also its innate sense of pragmatism.