Lockdown for Stuarts Draft schools after vehicle hit by gunfire

STUARTS DRAFT — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle was hit by gunfire Thursday, prompting the lockdown of all Stuarts Draft schools, a press release said.

The incident took place on Stuarts Draft Highway at about 12:16 p.m.

There is currently a large police presence on Stuarts Draft Highway near the schools.

"The schools are only on lockdown to be safe," Sheriff Donald Smith said. The sheriff said he doesn't believe there is a threat to the schools or the community.

The press release said the shooting did not take place on school property.

“This is an ongoing investigation and I will have more information as we determine what took place,” Smith said.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Vehicle hit by gunfire near Stuarts Draft schools