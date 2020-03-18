Lockdowns and $1.5 Trillion in Aid Power Global Virus Response

(Bloomberg) -- As the coronavirus extends its reach around the globe, schools and universities are closing; lockdowns have become commonplace; non-essential businesses like cinemas, gyms, clubs, bars and restaurants are shut; and companies are asking employees to work from home wherever possible.

To help meet the costs of all this, governments around the world have pledged or are considering more than $1.5 trillion in fiscal support. That aid ranges from guarantees on bank loans to tax deferments and even to cash handouts.

The European Central Bank has boosted liquidity for banks in the euro area and loosened capital demands, and is buying an additional 120 billion euros ($132 billion) of the region’s bonds. The U.S. is weighing a $1.2 trillion stimulus. The European Union closed its borders.

Below is a country-by-country list of broad actions taken or planned by governments of G-20 nations, including EU members, to counter what has turned into the deadliest pandemic in more than a century.

Argentina

* Central bank may compel private banks to lend to companies.

* Domestic travel suspended for coming holiday weekend. Schools, borders closed through end of March. Government considering ordering everyone to stay at home for 10 days.

* More than 4 million retirees to get a one-time payment in April.

Australia

* Cut benchmark interest rate to 0.5%. Government expected to release a second stimulus package after an initial A$17.6 billion ($10.6 billion) to support the economy.

* All citizens warned to avoid overseas travel indefinitely.

* Non-essential gatherings of more than 100 people banned.

Austria

* Schools, restaurants, cafes, theaters and most shops closed; grocery stores and pharmacies remain open; gatherings of more than five people banned. Border controls applied and entry restricted from Italy and Switzerland; several Alpine ski resorts quarantined.

* Testing focused on those with symptoms who have had contact with infected people or have been to crisis regions.

* 4 billion-euro economic package and 2 billion euros of loan guarantees.

Belgium

* All stores except supermarkets and pharmacies shut; all citizens confined to their homes until April 5. Violators will face fines. Public gatherings banned.

* Testing only of critical cases.

* Government earmarked 1 billion euros in aid to those affected; to make temporary unemployment payments for workers; tax and social security payments deferred.

Brazil

* Government plans to spend about $30 billion, half of which will be used to help the poor and elderly.

* Lenders given more flexibility to use capital and measures announced to facilitate debt negotiations.

Canada

* Government set aside C$1 billion ($702 million) in funding and C$10 billion in new credit. It may buy as much as C$50 billion in home mortgages. Additional fiscal stimulus was to be announced Wednesday.

* Borders to most foreigners and citizens advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel.

* Central bank cut rates by full percentage point; loosened capital requirements to boost lending.

China

* Central bank pumped 550 billion yuan ($78 billion) of liquidity into the banking system by cutting reserve requirements. Taxes cut for virus-hit companies, and there are plans to spend more on infrastructure. Debt cap increased to help smaller companies raise funds overseas.

* Beijing quarantines all travelers from overseas for two weeks; Shanghai quarantines arrivals from 16 countries.

* Most public venues, including schools, remain closed.

Czech Republic

* No entry for non-residents and Czechs barred from leaving; non-essential services closed.

* 30 hospitals and labs charged with conducting tests.

* Emergency rate cut of half percentage point, extra liquidity for banks; deferred tax payments, interest-free loans for small businesses.

France

* Ban on unnecessary movement, fines for non-compliance. Non-essential services, schools, bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms closed. Grocery stores, pharmacies open.

* Testing and tracking only if doctors consider crucial.

* Emergency budget to include 45 billion euros of spending and 300 billion euros f loan guarantees.

Germany

* Most public and private venues such as bars, cinemas and museums closed. Non-essential services shut; supermarkets open, including on Sundays.

* All people with unexplained respiratory symptoms to be tested.