Lockdowns and Corporate Debt Are Shaking Up Real Estate Profits

With Covid-19 shutdowns shaking the economies of countries around the world, the demand for different types of properties is shifting as well. As consumers up their spending on food, other essentials and delivery services, the owners of warehouses and similar industrial properties expect the long-term value of their properties to increase, even as other types of real estate are expected to see a decline in value.





"There are a wider range of consumers shopping online, and a wider range of products for which they're shopping," Chris Caton, head of global strategy and analytics for industrial property landlord Prologis Inc., said. "We found a majority of our customers are going to be stable or even grow."

Overall, Prologis expects that the demand for warehouse property will weaken in the short term as the economy enters a period of recession. While the need for warehouses is increasing, as indicated by Amazon ramping up hiring for its warehouses and the fact that retail merchandise will still need a place to go even if consumers aren't buying, many companies will lose the ability to pay for storage as debt and lack of income weigh on their balance sheets.

Meanwhile, Flexe Inc., which helps connect businesses with extra storage space in their warehouses, has reported a spike in demand from online retailers and cleaning supplies providers as these business rush to keep up with rising sales.

Changes in consumer buying patterns are likely to have more than a short-term effect on how companies go about storing their inventory. The practice of only storing what is expected to be sold in the immediate future in order to cut down on warehouse costs has become a burden for online retailers and suppliers of essential products such as food and cleaning supplies, meaning that the demand of these businesses for storage space could increase as the economy recovers.

On the other hand, with U.S. gross domestic product expected to drop as much as 40% for the first half of 2020 according to estimates from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the largest bank in the U.S., retailers of non-essential products that were already keeping the lights on with mostly borrowed money could find themselves unable to pay rent as their profits evaporate. Similarly, with unemployment expected to hit 10% to 20%, individuals living paycheck to paycheck will be unable to pay their rent and mortgages. This will likely lead to increased foreclosures and subsequent decreases in value for retail and residential properties.

With experts anticipating the value of industrial, residential and retail properties to decrease in the short term, with faster growth in the long term for industrial properties, it may be helpful to take a look at how real estate investment trusts for these types of properties performed during past recessions. Of course, past performance is not a predictor of the future, and in this case, it could even be misleading in some ways.

Industrial

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) is a leading owner of industrial real estate. It owns, operates and develops millions of square feet of logistics properties and maintains a presence in top U.S. industrial areas, leasing to over 1,000 clients. On April 15, shares of First Industrial traded around $35.25 for a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 18.44.

The chart below shows First Industrial's stock price, revenue and net income history. During the dotcom bubble, the company went through little change, as this was mainly a stock bubble. However, during the 2008 financial crisis, the company saw a brief spike in revenue, accompanied by a steep drop in net income and share price before profits began to pick up again in 2011.

45941caf7ca09c766978db4fb2231fcd.png More

The Great Recession caused a manufacturing crisis, with the industrial sector being the hardest hit. For example, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve's industrial production index, steel production dropped 37.2% between August and December of 2009 as the bottom fell out of the auto industry.