Lockdowns end at Springfield high schools after 'spoof' 911 call; SPD investigating

Springfield High School

Springfield High School was among schools across the U.S. Thursday where a caller fraudulently reported a classroom shooting.

Springfield Police received what it later said was a spoof 911 call claiming a shooting at the school at about 1:20 p.m.

Commander Sara Pickford said intelligence received by SPD indicated that other school districts in California received similar calls.

School District 186 administration issued a soft lockdown for SHS, along with Lanphier and Southeast high schools.

Since police officers were already at SHS, information about the soft lockdown did not get relayed to faculty and staff, said Rachel Dyas, a spokeswoman for the district.

During a soft lockdown, teachers lock their doors but continue teaching. There is also limited access to and inside the building.

Springfield MLK Jr Statue:MLK statue at Freedom Corner vandalized; State will assess damage

All three campuses were swept before the lockdowns were ended, Dyas said.

The lockdowns only lasted a matter of minutes, Dyas added.

Pickford said the department was planning to have extra patrols around the high schools at dismissal.

Pickford said it may have been an incident of "swatting," which is a criminal harassment tactic when dispatchers are deceived into sending police or emergency services to a specific location.

In these instances, Pickford said, the caller typically will dial 911 using a spoofed phone number in order to hide the fraudulent caller's real location.

Pickford said the caller told 911 the shooting was in Room 219 with injuries. SHS doesn't have a room with that number, she said.

"The Springfield Police Department takes school threats very seriously and thoroughly investigates these types of incidents," Pickford said.

Pickford said detectives were running the caller's phone number through its systems to make sure it wasn't from a local source.

Law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times this week that while investigations are continuing, the FBI had gathered information showing possible links between a dozen false reports at schools across California and Texas in recent days.

Story continues

The hoaxes were reported to be similar in that a single person called 911 and made reports of an active shooter and, in some cases, people injured. Those calls led to school lockdowns and evacuations, in some instances.

It is the second time in a little over two weeks that SHS has gone on soft lockdown.

On Aug. 30, a caller reported to Springfield Police seeing a person carrying two firearms in the vicinity of Cook and New streets.

The person later came forward to SPD and said it was a BB gun, which police substantiated.

Earlier in the summer, a 14-year-old SHS student was arrested for disorderly conduct after being accused of threatening a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Sandy Hook was the site of a mass school shooting in 2012 in which a 20-year-old man killed 26 people, including 20 schoolchildren.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Bogus 911 call causes lockdowns at three Springfield high schools