Lockdowns over at Bel Air schools after police respond to reports of an armed individual nearby

Apr. 19—Two Bel Air area schools went on brief lockdowns Monday morning while police investigated reports of an armed person in the Brierhill area. That person is now in police custody.

Around 8 a.m., Harford County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 1100 block of Vanguard Way in Bel Air for the report of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they were told that an unknown individual had fired a gun and was in the area.

Police canvassed the area, calling in a K-9 unit, and found the person, who was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Iron Bark Court just after 9 a.m. The sheriff's office did not identify the individual. No injuries were reported.

Southampton Middle School and The John Carroll School, both about five minutes away, were both under modified lockdown, during which no employees or students are permitted to leave the building and all classes are held indoors.

Southampton went into lockdown around 8:30 a.m. Jillian Lader, a spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools, said the principal officially lifted the lockdown at 10 a.m., at the end of second period.

At about 9:30 a.m., the lockdown at John Carroll was also lifted.